Santa Fe is not alone in New Mexico in facing declining public school enrollment and tough decisions about the future.

In place now is a reimagining process involving community and education leaders meeting regularly to discuss how best to teach Santa Fe's schoolchildren. The process began in fall and should last between 12 and 18 months.

These discussions are not about whether to close schools — or even if that’s needed, necessarily. But against the backdrop of declining enrollment, members of the group discussing the future of public education in Santa Fe would be remiss if “repurposing” buildings did not come up.

