Santa Fe is not alone in New Mexico in facing declining public school enrollment and tough decisions about the future.
In place now is a reimagining process involving community and education leaders meeting regularly to discuss how best to teach Santa Fe's schoolchildren. The process began in fall and should last between 12 and 18 months.
These discussions are not about whether to close schools — or even if that’s needed, necessarily. But against the backdrop of declining enrollment, members of the group discussing the future of public education in Santa Fe would be remiss if “repurposing” buildings did not come up.
The 40-day enrollment data from the last five years reveal that between 2021-22 and 2022-23, Santa Fe lost 237 students. Between 2019-20 and 2020-21, the drop was 616 students. While 237 students might not seem a large number — in pre-pandemic days, numbers routinely varied by around 170 students each year — remember five elementary schools in Santa Fe have fewer than 200 students.
In that context, the lost enrollment is the equivalent of an entire school. A decline in a couple hundred students — or more — every year should mean changing how education is delivered.
To that end, those in the reimagining process should look to what is happening in Albuquerque. There, Albuquerque Public Schools is involved in what it calls “right-sizing” the district. That’s because of a sharp enrollment decline, from 89,163 students in 2012-2013 to 71,119 the current school year.
An APS committee has completed a first assessment of the situation and has presented its board of education with a proposal to "repurpose" certain schools. It’s obvious that while some schools are being shuttered, participants in this process are avoiding blunt language, avoiding the C-word — closure — at all costs.
Under the proposal, several of the smallest schools in APS would cease to exist as typical K-5 schools and would become early childhood centers. The committee also is considering rezoning on the West Side, creating a magnet K-8 school with no attendance boundaries, creating a special education hub on the west side and developing an agricultural education pathway in the South Valley.
Reimaginers here should not be afraid to say Santa Fe Public Schools has more buildings than students, if that proves to be the case. It makes sense to look for ways to attract students, whether by creating magnets or offering specialty classes in languages, art or music. But officials shouldn't remain wedded to keeping every school open as they are today, and ought to prepare themselves for the waves of unhappy parents who are sure to come to board meetings.
Some tiny schools might be better utilized for early childhood education, as that effort expands. Some school land might be locations for teacher and staff housing.
Those are just a few ideas. A few others look like this: District magnet schools that need improved infrastructure might be able to move into an underenrolled property, saving taxpayers millions in new construction. Perhaps the district needs a central location to help refugee and migrant students adjust to their new lives, sort of a central resource. Though dollars should go first to students, district administrators might work more efficiently if their offices were consolidated and dilapidated spaces used for other purposes.
Look at the Albuquerque approach, though, where thought was given to establishing vibrant school communities while creatively using the buildings paid for and maintained by taxpayers. With declining enrollment trends, it’s foolish — both from a dollars-and-cents standpoint and an educational perspective — not to reconsider using school buildings differently.
Albuquerque is facing reality as it considers declining enrollment. Santa Fe Public Schools should do the same.