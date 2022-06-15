Otero County voters should be furious.
Because of their County Commission, their votes aren’t being counted. Instead, the three Otero County commissioners are refusing to certify the recent primary election as required under state law. The deadline to do so is Friday.
Without certification, it’s unclear how candidates from Otero County could make it to a general election ballot. Not only would the approximately 7,300 votes from Otero County not be counted for statewide or legislative races, but the unanimous commission decision not to certify the election has implications for local races.
Two magistrate races and a County Commission seat are being contested in November. Those candidates, both Democrats and Republican, deserve to have their ballot places assured.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver asked the Supreme Court justices require the commission to follow the law — and justices responded quickly, issuing a writ of mandamus on Wednesday requiring the commission to certify the election.
Elections, while run by county clerks, are administered according to state law.
That means voting machines are selected at the state level. They are certified ahead of elections and the results — paper ballots, mind you — are audited afterward. Elections in New Mexico are as secure as they come. A county commission’s role is to certify results, turning the unofficial tallies into the “official” count. By not doing its job, the commission is gumming up the works as the state prepares for the November election.
Even worse, commissioners have no actual grounds on which to question the election results. They just don’t “trust” the Dominion Voting System machines.
Commissioners have presented no proof or evidence. Both the Otero County attorney and county clerk have told them their actions cannot be defended; these officials deserve praise for standing up to conspiracy theorists.
This isn’t a complaint that has bubbled up out of nowhere. A big part of the controversy over the 2020 presidential election — the long-discredited notion that it was stolen from Donald Trump — focused on claims of rigged Dominion voting machines.
To be clear — again — the claims of a stolen election are a lie. None other than former Attorney General William Barr, an arch-conservative, found allegations about the rigged machines “disturbing.”
“Disturbing in the sense that I saw actually zero basis for the allegations,” he said. "But they were made in such a sensational way that they obviously were influencing a lot of people.”
Including the Otero County Commission.
With the deadline to certify election results looming, the commission must do its job — and adhere to the oath of office all commissioners must take when they assumed their positions. That includes a vow to support the United State Constitution and the constitution and laws of this state.
Besides not certifying the election, the unified commissioners have mandated the removal of drop boxes for absentee ballots. They also voted to recount primary election ballots by hand and consider different ways to collect and count votes for the November election. Trouble is, by state law those aren’t decisions made at the county level.
Toulouse Oliver, by seeking Supreme Court intervention, is showing she won’t put up with this absurd and destructive flouting of the law. She also is ready to ask the attorney general to consider a criminal complaint against the commissioners for refusing to follow the Election Code and failing to perform the duties of their office.
As we all know, one of the commissioners even participated in the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. He bought the big lie about a rigged election and is carrying his fellow commissioners along with his misinformation.
Such willful disregard for facts and truth — whether in Otero County or at the national level — endangers our democracy. State Republican leaders, if they had courage, should be challenging Otero County commissioners and asking them to do their jobs.
The voters of Otero County, after all, deserve to have their votes counted.