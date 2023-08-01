A court case in Oklahoma concerning what sorts of charter schools can be funded by taxpayers has national implications for public education. Pay attention.
Here’s the background: Oklahoma is a state that encourages school choice, which redirects money from traditional public schools. There are limits, or at least there have been. Those dollars can’t go to religious schools; public dollars can’t aid an establishment of religion. For now, anyway.
What has happened in Oklahoma — and make no mistake, this is a test case designed to go the Supreme Court — is the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City successfully petitioned the state to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. Even in deep-red Oklahoma, this was controversial. The state’s Republican attorney general told petitioners this would violate state law and the Oklahoma constitution. No matter. The statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 to approve the archdiocese’s application. The school would be run by both the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa.
If the school actually opens, it would become the nation’s first publicly funded religious charter school.
Before that happens, there is a lawsuit filed earlier this week by a group of parents, faith leaders and a public education nonprofit. The case will be heard in Oklahoma County District Court, but whatever the court’s decision, this case could be appealed all the way to the Supreme Court.
It is at the U.S. Supreme Court, with its conservative majority, that backers of diverting taxpayer dollars from traditional public schools hope to score their biggest victory — a decision allowing public dollars to fund religious education with few barriers. The current Supreme Court in 2022 endorsed using taxpayer money to pay for students to attend rural religious schools under a Maine tuition assistance program. Could funding a public school run by a particular religion be next? That’s the hope of choice backers in Oklahoma.
Such a reality would be a loss for an important principle that has served this country well. The brilliance of the U.S. aversion to mingling church and state is that it allows the public sphere to remain secular — open to all — while protecting religious liberty in private life.
In the case of the St. Isidore school, the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City explicitly stated in its application: “The Catholic school participates in the evangelizing mission of the Church and is the privileged environment in which Christian education is carried out.” That’s a beautiful sentiment, but taxpayer dollars should not pay for the Catholic Church’s evangelizing efforts.
We already learned that lesson in New Mexico. Decades ago, a group of non-Catholics in Dixon sued to prevent priests and nuns from teaching in public schools, calling it a violation under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. They also objected to public funds going to religious schools and for church property being used to hold classes. This was happening in dozens of communities across Northern New Mexico, but the even split between Protestants and Catholics in Dixon eventually blew up into a lawsuit.
The Dixon School Case, as it was called, was the first state case to consider how to enforce separation of church and state in public schools after a U.S. Supreme Court case applied First Amendment freedoms to state as well as federal law. The district court judge ruled in 1948 teachers and administrators were failing to uphold the separation of church and state; in 1951, the state Supreme Court upheld the ruling and broadened the decision to include a prohibition against teachers wearing religious garb, among other things.
The message was clear: Religion would not enter the public classroom. That may no longer be the case in 2023, at least not if Oklahoma backers of choice have their way.