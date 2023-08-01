A court case in Oklahoma concerning what sorts of charter schools can be funded by taxpayers has national implications for public education. Pay attention.

Here’s the background: Oklahoma is a state that encourages school choice, which redirects money from traditional public schools. There are limits, or at least there have been. Those dollars can’t go to religious schools; public dollars can’t aid an establishment of religion. For now, anyway.

What has happened in Oklahoma — and make no mistake, this is a test case designed to go the Supreme Court — is the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City successfully petitioned the state to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. Even in deep-red Oklahoma, this was controversial. The state’s Republican attorney general told petitioners this would violate state law and the Oklahoma constitution. No matter. The statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 to approve the archdiocese’s application. The school would be run by both the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa.

