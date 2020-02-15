Before the legislative session ends at noon Thursday, much work remains to be completed.
Most important, of course, is working out the details of a budget totaling around $7.6 billion. That’s job one. Passing a budget, after all, is why New Mexico legislators convene for 30 days in even-numbered years.
There already has been the predictable warnings about the House-approved budget from the Senate side — enter Finance Committee chairman Sen. John Arthur Smith, noted budget hawk. He is promising $160 million or so in cuts to a budget he doesn’t like much, as well as moving money around to fund different priorities than House legislators chose. This is small potatoes. The key for the Legislature is to ensure that around 25 percent of the money coming in is put away for a rainy day. If the House failed, the Senate will make sure the reserve goal is met.
Republicans, too, are calling the budget- making process a “spending frenzy.” It’s a phrase that gets attention, though it’s too bad their favored alternatives always fall back to asinine proposals like Colorado’s “Taxpayer Bill of Rights” law, a monument to rigid thinking and bad execution. Still, fiscal hawks have a point: New Mexico’s newfound oil wealth is not endless, and the Legislature should not be an all-you-can-spend buffet.
But this is no frenzy. This is a governor and Legislature making sensible investments in public schools, higher education, economic development, infrastructure and public safety. It’s what New Mexico must do to rebuild.
And despite the bickering that is part of the political process, both Republicans and Democrats have worked together on legislation in a manner that the fractured Congress would do well to emulate.
There will be a trust fund set up to fund early childhood education, with the amount ranging from $300 million to $320 million. This had bipartisan support, passing the House 51-14, and was sponsored by Rep. Doreen Gallegos and Sen. Smith. Its final form will be worked out in the last days of this session. A bill to cap the cost of insulin is receiving bipartisan support.
The Kiki Saavedra Senior Dignity Fund for the elderly has passed the House, again with backers from both parties. Pension reform is advancing with support from both Democrats and Republicans. Anti-crime legislation, backed by the governor, Republicans and some Democrats, is taking shape, including measures to increase penalties for using guns to commit crimes and to fund more community policing efforts.
The governor’s Opportunity Scholarship initiative, which will help students attend college tuition-free — fulfilling the promise of the Lottery Scholarship to cover tuition for New Mexico high school graduates — should make it into law. By remaining open to negotiation, Lujan Grisham demonstrated again why it matters to have a chief executive who is interested in governing, rather than passing laws by executive fiat. Her initial bill made tuition available only after all other moneys, including federal loans, had been tapped; now students can get these scholarships before obtaining federal dollars.
Even a defeat of high-profile legislation — the legalization of cannabis — was bipartisan in nature, with Democrats on the Senate Judiciary committee joining with Republicans to kill the proposal. Who says political parties can’t work together?
And that’s something New Mexicans can celebrate. The parties have different priorities and approaches, but by talking to one another and by listening, even the most partisan legislators can find ways to work for the common good, especially when the governor is willing to compromise. Now, to pass the budget and wrap up what looks to be a productive month of work, with investments made that will benefit New Mexico over the long term.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.