Ninety-nine pedestrians were killed on New Mexico roads in 2021, up from 81 in 2020 and 83 in 2019. That’s despite efforts to stem the tide of deaths in recent years.
With the highest death toll in a decade, New Mexico already was leading the nation in per capita pedestrian fatalities. In the fall, the state Department of Transportation adopted a five-year pedestrian safety plan aimed at reducing those numbers — it’s obvious something must change.
In the plan, the state intends to improve infrastructure, conduct pedestrian safety awareness campaigns, and assist cities and counties in prioritizing safety. The approach was developed after two years of research, including seeking national best practices to improve safety on New Mexico’s streets and roads.
Troubling, both in New Mexico and the country, was that pedestrian fatalities were increasing in many places even while driving decreased because of the pandemic.
What did increase in the coronavirus pandemic were behaviors like speeding, distracted and impaired driving. Statistics from January 2020 through June 2020 revealed motor vehicle crashes killed 2,957 pedestrians — six more than in the same period in 2019. But considering vehicle miles traveled declined 16.5 percent nationwide over that period, deaths should have decreased.
Nine states bucked that trend — not New Mexico, obviously. But Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and South Carolina experienced double-digit declines in both percentage and numeric declines in pedestrian fatalities in the first six months of 2020 compared to 2019. Motor vehicle accidents continued to increase in 2021, national figures show.
A Governors Highway Safety Association report found most pedestrians are killed after dark, on local roads and away from intersections. That indicates cities and counties can improve safety with better lighting and safer road crossings.
Yet much of the effort to make it safer for pedestrians, bikers, roller skaters, skateboards — all the traffic that isn’t by car or truck — focuses on the individual. Yes, walkers should try to be visible after dark, whether wearing lighter clothing or carrying a flashlight. Drivers, too, must be more careful and aware that other people are on the road who aren’t in a car or truck or motorcycle.
But establishing systems that create safer streets is something governments at all levels can do.
That was one of the motivations behind New Mexico’s pedestrian safety plan.
Suggestions include such things such as lowering speed limits on dangerous roads, improving street designs and using federal regulations to reemphasize safety rather than speed. Many decisions about roads at the local level are affected by the federal Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devises, a federal regulatory document. It emphasizes the movement of motor traffic rather than walkers or bikers.
Having state roads through towns meant cities lacked control over traffic — and states are often motivated by moving traffic, not safety. That’s why having the city of Santa Fe in control of traffic on St. Michael’s Drive, St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road again should help in efforts to create safer spaces for nonmotorized traffic.
By emphasizing pedestrian safety across the nation, the country potentially could save 6,000 lives a year, including dozens a year in New Mexico. That’s a worthwhile — and achievable — goal.
