Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made clear in her State of the State address Tuesday that she is far from done when it comes to making fundamental changes to help New Mexico thrive in the decades ahead.
“New Mexico,” she said, “is on the move.”
You’d expect no less from a sitting governor and her communications team. But in a state where residents love to bemoan which bad list they are atop, the idea that anything is possible can be difficult to imagine, let alone embrace. The sad truth: New Mexicans can be our own worst enemies.
Lujan Grisham’s message would’ve turned Eeyore, the glass-is-half-empty character in Winnie the Pooh, on his ear.
Over and over, she encouraged both the Legislature and the public to think about what an expected $3.6 billion budget surplus can bring.
“We have the power to decide who and what we become,” she declared.
That’s a powerful message and New Mexicans should embrace it, even if they don’t always agree with her policies.
Lujan Grisham described a host of investments that will improve the state’s trajectory — everything from $128 million for water infrastructure to $146 million to expand broadband across the state. She promised to keep expanding and improving early childhood education, reminding us that education is the path out of poverty. All those efforts largely come courtesy of a booming oil and gas industry.
From quality pre-K, to highly paid public school teachers, to free college tuition, these investments are paying off, the governor said.
Such success, she said, is the precursor to more good news in the future — including universal child care, with a half-billion dollars in targeted funding, and extended learning time in K-12 classrooms with healthy, free lunches for all. The lunch proposal gained one of the loudest rounds of applause in the speech despite the forehead-slapping wordplay that the state would literally be offering “food for thought.” Ouch.
Her proposed investment of $200 million to create a Rural Health Care Delivery Fund perhaps could be the most important discussion of the day. This most recent “game-changer,” it’s hoped, will improve health care in the small towns of New Mexico, and is an initiative targeted at the areas that most need the help. With the urban/rural split in the state, such outreach has potential to breach the divide. Where you live should not determine life or death.
Included in health care, of course, are women’s reproductive choices, with the governor firm in her support for abortion rights. It’s a stand that helped win her a second term in November. She wants the Legislature to codify abortion rights, ensuring women in every corner of the state have bodily autonomy — meaning conflicts with towns such as Clovis and Hobbs, where local governments are seeking to keep abortion providers out, are likely.
From health care, the governor moved to public safety — with what likely will be hotly contested proposals to ban assault weapons and less controversial safe-storage reforms to punish people who fail to secure firearms. Making New Mexico safer was a clear goal for Lujan Grisham, an indication she heard the concerns of voters weary of crime and violence.
There were mentions of the need to fireproof our state, tributes to first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice, talk of sustainability and the environment. As is common in a State of the State, the governor ticked through a list of needs facing New Mexico. Therein lies the challenge: Identifying the problems is easy, but executing a plan beyond just repeating the talking points is the true crucible. The star of Lujan Grisham’s State of the State a year ago — hydrogen as an energy source — was nowhere to be seen in 2023.
Entering her fifth year as New Mexico’s chief executive, Lujan Grisham has shown a can-do spirit works. The state survived the COVID-19 challenge, in part thanks to her resolute belief that its best days are ahead. Clearly, she still thinks the improbable is possible: that a small, impoverished state often weighed down by a ranking of 49th or 50th can dream bigger and climb higher.
“Tomorrow, when the sun rises over the Land of Enchantment, it will rise over a place where each new day is an opportunity for progress, for greatness, for big dreams to be made real,” she told her audience Tuesday afternoon.
The Eeyores of New Mexico may still need to be convinced. But if the 2023 legislative session can truly move New Mexico forward, the governor may be right. Sunshine, not rain, could be ahead.