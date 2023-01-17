Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made clear in her State of the State address Tuesday that she is far from done when it comes to making fundamental changes to help New Mexico thrive in the decades ahead.

“New Mexico,” she said, “is on the move.”

You’d expect no less from a sitting governor and her communications team. But in a state where residents love to bemoan which bad list they are atop, the idea that anything is possible can be difficult to imagine, let alone embrace. The sad truth: New Mexicans can be our own worst enemies.

