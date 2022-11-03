President Joe Biden came to New Mexico on Thursday to boost Democratic candidates, and in doing so, also reminded voters that unlike politicians who live to campaign, he’s a guy who lives to govern.

He never will stand at the podium with the charisma of an Obama or the fiery words of a Trump. But Biden, speaking to the crowd as if he’s conversing one on one, brought the focus back to what it’s all about: Improving the lives of Americans.

Because that’s what a president is supposed to do — govern, pass legislation and tackle hard problems, even with a narrow House majority, a 50-50 tie in the Senate and a world rocked by pandemic and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

