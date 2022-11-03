President Joe Biden came to New Mexico on Thursday to boost Democratic candidates, and in doing so, also reminded voters that unlike politicians who live to campaign, he’s a guy who lives to govern.
He never will stand at the podium with the charisma of an Obama or the fiery words of a Trump. But Biden, speaking to the crowd as if he’s conversing one on one, brought the focus back to what it’s all about: Improving the lives of Americans.
Because that’s what a president is supposed to do — govern, pass legislation and tackle hard problems, even with a narrow House majority, a 50-50 tie in the Senate and a world rocked by pandemic and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
As Biden pointed out in remarks at Central New Mexico Community College, his administration has focused on getting things done. Those achievements are why Democrats need to get out and vote, a point he underscored in his speech at an Albuquerque community center.
The New Mexico trip, part of a Western swing, came just days before voting ends Tuesday. It’s designed to lend presidential luster to the Democratic ticket — especially Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, locked in a battle with Republican Mark Ronchetti, and 2nd Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez, in a virtual tie with incumbent U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, a Republican.
The GOP is calling Biden’s trip a sign of desperation from Democrats. That can be debated, but having the president on your side isn’t a bad way to spend a Thursday.
“In case you haven’t noticed, you probably have one of the best, if not the best governors in the United States,” Biden said as he began remarks. He also gave shout outs to Sen. Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández.
Luján isn’t up for reelection this year, but Leger Fernández is running against GOP candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson in a newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District. Biden mistakenly thought he was in the 3rd district, but recovered quickly and said: “The district we’re in is pretty good, too.”
That would be New Mexico’s 1st District, the Albuquerque area, where Melanie Stansbury is a prohibitive favorite to keep her seat.
But if politics drew Biden to New Mexico, key issues brought out his job description. He spoke about forgiving student debt, praising New Mexico for offering free college tuition and linking opportunities to higher education to efforts both at the state and national level. Forgiving student loans, Biden said, will give “breathing room” to working people, and the process to apply for debt forgiveness takes five minutes or less.
In New Mexico, with the average borrower of student loans owing $34,000, relief of up to $20,000 in loans will change lives. The policy is controversial and being challenged in court, but Biden is moving ahead with debt forgiveness. He’s getting it done, with the Department of Education slated to approve 16 million applications by the end of the week.
Biden’s policy notes are never far from his heart. He’s not the flashy guy or the leader of a cult of personality. He’s the creature of the Senate, where he served for decades, able to put together coalitions across the aisle — even in these partisan times.
The first two years of his presidency resulted in infrastructure dollars for all 50 states, billions for U.S.-made semiconductors, help for U.S. veterans exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq, gun safety legislation, deficit reduction, aid for Ukraine, the Inflation Reduction Act and appointing the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.
His administration also has seen the first major land war in Europe since the 1940s; an ugly, confused departure from Afghanistan; stubborn inflation at high levels; a continuing struggle against COVID-19 and crime; an inability to mend the wounds caused by culture wars that threaten the nation’s soul.
That’s a mixed bag, but Biden knows that without Democratic victories next week, the next two years will be more combative than productive. That’s why he came. And that’s why Tuesday will matter — here and in Washington, D.C.