The city’s news that arena soccer could be coming to Santa Fe has hardly been greeted with resounding cheers. That’s because the “arena” where this soccer league would play is the much-beloved ice rink at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.

It follows that time spent on soccer is time kids and adults won’t be on the ice. And the fierce ice sports community — descendants of the original “Think Rink” crowd who pushed the city to build the venue within the center — is fighting back.

But arena soccer also has backers. The indoor sport can't be played on outdoor soccer fields. Its supporters pay taxes, too, including ones that help support the Chavez Center.

Popular in the Community