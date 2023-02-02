The city’s news that arena soccer could be coming to Santa Fe has hardly been greeted with resounding cheers. That’s because the “arena” where this soccer league would play is the much-beloved ice rink at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
It follows that time spent on soccer is time kids and adults won’t be on the ice. And the fierce ice sports community — descendants of the original “Think Rink” crowd who pushed the city to build the venue within the center — is fighting back.
But arena soccer also has backers. The indoor sport can't be played on outdoor soccer fields. Its supporters pay taxes, too, including ones that help support the Chavez Center.
Team owner David Fresquez is an upstanding citizen of Santa Fe, running a senior care company and serving as head of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He is a longtime soccer fan and wants to bring an exciting venture to his hometown.
Just as the Santa Fe Fuego added an element of fun to summer nights — families watching baseball together — so, too, could indoor soccer. That’s the plan, anyway.
But in announcing a deal before consulting the skating community, city leaders soured the situation. You can’t decide — unilaterally — to bring in a sport that will cost ice time without giving rink users a heads-up or at least some kind of consideration.
Clouding the situation is the reality that many Santa Fe residents have little trust in city government. Think back two years ago when the city claimed the ice rink was a money pit — “one of the most expensive facilities that the city operates” — requiring a subsidy of some $330,000 a year. It's a number that proved to be exaggerated.
The fear in the skating community then was that the city was aiming to turn the rink into — wait for it — an indoor soccer arena. Fast forward to late 2022, when a December news release trumpeted the coming partnership.
Here’s how it led: “Santa Fe is officially the newest member of the Major Arena Soccer League 2 (MASL 2) the highest level of arena soccer in North America. The city of Santa Fe has collaborated with the new team owner, David Fresquez, to support this exciting new community opportunity, and the arena soccer franchise will play games at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center beginning in December 2023.”
We’re still 11 months away from the first game, so that gives Santa Fe leaders — from Mayor Alan Webber on down — time to meet with the ice skating community and answer the many questions that remain.
Yes, ice can be converted to indoor turf, but how much will it cost and who will pay the costs? How long will it take and will the conversion hours further reduce the time the ice rink will be out of bounds? The process of covering the ice and then laying out the turf can take several hours to days, depending on how many people are hired.
Does the city of Santa Fe, notoriously understaffed, have the workers and the expertise to execute rapid conversions? Apart from conversion costs, who will pay for the indoor turf and subfloor and how much will that cost?
The release announced a minimum of six home games at the Chavez Center’s ice arena, played on indoor turf. A thermal-controlled subfloor protects the ice for games; afterward, it is back to ice skating and hockey. The release goes on to say the subfloor might used for other small events that require seating — presumably, that would require even more reduction of ice time.
None of this is to say arena soccer and ice can’t coexist — but by making this announcement with no consultation with the people who use the ice, the city has stumbled badly. Exciting news — a soccer team to root for — instead has been lost in the uproar over the ice rink. Citizens want, and deserve, answers.
Meanwhile, consider this: With a healthy revenue picture, there's no better time for Santa Fe's leaders to create a multipurpose indoor arena that can house soccer, basketball, even hockey and skating. Build a facility that can expand on the start of the long-awaited South Side Teen Center. But don't stop there. Create an indoor-outdoor pool that will serve area residents who deserve the kind of goodies the rest of the city too often takes for granted.
Go big, just as the visionaries who planned and built the Chavez Center did in the late 1990s. Show Santa Fe can still do big things.