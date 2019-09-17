Considering the days of buildup, the Trump rally in Rio Rancho on Monday night had a bit of an anti-climactic feeling.
Yes, President Donald Trump fed red meat to his base. Yes, he wooed Hispanic voters and vowed to win New Mexico in 2020. And yes, he made a number of factual misstatements that likely will never come back to haunt him. Ho hum.
And yet there is a thread in his comments that politicians should take to heart as they campaign for 2020 and govern today. The population centers of Las Cruces, Santa Fe and greater Albuquerque are more left-leaning than in years past — just think of plastic bag bans, discussions of gender-neutral restrooms and focus on sustainability at the local levels. We have said that so long as the trash is picked up, the streets are safe and cities kept clean, there’s nothing wrong with local governments having a broader agenda. The neglect of basic services, though, creates disaffected voters, even in liberal areas.
Focusing on the disaffected is Trump’s stock in trade. He is an expert at finding issues that rile folks and poking again and again until people vote, if not for him, against the liberals they believe disdain them. He enjoys friendly arenas, which is likely why his speech took place in Rio Rancho, perhaps the most conservative of New Mexico’s major cities. He made the claim he will turn New Mexico red — something that hasn’t happened since President George W. Bush won the state in 2004.
Outside of its urban areas, New Mexico reflects the pattern of the nation. Rural voters feel they are being ignored by the fancy city dwellers, that their values and positions are too often ridiculed. In New Mexico, the presence of conservative Hispanic Catholics in the heavily Democratic North, combined with cowboy and farm culture elsewhere, offers the tantalizing possibility that enough of these voters would choose Trump for president and turn the state red.
Whether the Trump campaign is serious or is once again playing the liberals, we’ll find out as the electoral season progresses. What we hope New Mexicans take away from the speech is this: Don’t be like Trump. Don’t govern solely, or mostly, for those who agree with your positions. Listen to critics and invite them to sit down at the table. Minority views — in this case, the GOP — can have insight, but only when opponents are seeking to engage rather than obstruct.
New Mexico has long been a diverse state — one where different groups engage, disagree and eventually find a way to accomplish what needs to be done. Now, in this age of partisan bitterness, we should continue to reject politics that seeks to divide and find paths to accommodation and agreement. Let’s be the anti-Trump.
This does not mean Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, for example, should abandon her campaign promises or principles. She ran for office promising to pass gun-safety legislation, focus on renewable energy, improve education, protect the environment and raise wages for working people. That she is doing those things shouldn’t be a black mark against her but a sign of how politicians can keep their promises. At the same time, she can — along with the Democratic leadership of the Legislature — bring in ideas, legislation and priorities that are important to rural New Mexicans, — and yes, to Republicans.
In the cities, Democratic leaders can focus on basics — in Albuquerque right now, that means public safety. Considering the spate of recent unsolved homicides in Santa Fe, we also need to be doing more to keep people safe. All governments, from city to county and state, can work together to fight the opioid epidemic, focusing on treatment. All governments must do more and better to support families and help children. All governments can protect the environment and public lands. These should not be partisan issues, although the approaches will differ.
We can be one New Mexico. We will disagree, but then we will get to work to solve problems. And we can do that without being rude, cruel or putting down opponents. We can elevate politics, government and ultimately, the state. In other words, we can decide to reject the Donald Trump approach. And we will be better off, all of us.