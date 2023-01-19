A jury will decide the fate of Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who now face involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
She was shot — Baldwin was holding the gun — in October 2021 while making the movie Rust just south of Santa Fe. The fallout from the tragedy was immediate and worldwide, with an investigation into its circumstances lasting more than a year.
On Thursday, the conclusion from First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies was clear: No one should be above the law.
But in deciding to charge actor and producer Baldwin and film armorer Gutierrez-Reed — the person responsible for firearms safety on the set — Carmack-Altwies was damned if she did, and damned if she didn’t.
She may make more difficult decisions during her tenure at the DA's office, but never one that will attract so much attention. And with attention comes controversy, the kind that may linger for years, regardless of how the case is decided.
So, here it is: Had the DA decided to let civil courts deal with the matter, Carmack-Altwies would have been slammed for letting a celebrity skate by in a tragedy in which a woman lost her life. The flip side? Charging him for a crime in an incident where he was dependent, at least in part, on the sketchy professionalism and judgment of others is a massive overreach.
Tough call.
While there’s no question the weapon Baldwin was holding discharged the fatal bullet that October day, his defense is simple: He was assured the gun was “cold.” In other words, safe to use and not loaded with live ammunition.
Baldwin's attorneys almost certainly will argue he was simply relying on the crew, as actors do.
Charging Gutierrez-Reed by herself would have been a fairly safe option for the district attorney. Live bullets were in the gun; the armorer is responsible for making sure the weapon was safe. A third person, Rust assistant director David Halls — who gave Baldwin the assurance the weapon was cold — has signed a plea deal for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. He has received a suspended sentence and six months of probation.
Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb summed up the decision to charge this way: “If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple. The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set.”
The subject of safety in the movie industry has come to light in the wake of Hutchins' death, and Rust may be the perfect window through which to view it. Baldwin was not just an actor on set who pulled the trigger (though he has said in interviews he did not). He was the producer, and as such, someone with a say in how the set was run. Hollywood will have to take notice: any failures by young armorers or anyone else on a movie set flow upward, toward the star. Toward the boss.
Baldwin is planning to fight the charges. That’s his right, and you can bet he will do so with vigor. The Hutchins family, though, is praising the district attorney for filing the charges. Now, it will be up to a New Mexico jury to examine the evidence and decide whether the negligence on the set was criminal in nature.
Controversy and notoriety aside, that’s exactly how the system should work.