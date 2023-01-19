A jury will decide the fate of Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who now face involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

She was shot — Baldwin was holding the gun — in October 2021 while making the movie Rust just south of Santa Fe. The fallout from the tragedy was immediate and worldwide, with an investigation into its circumstances lasting more than a year.

On Thursday, the conclusion from First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies was clear: No one should be above the law.

