It’s understandable that rural counties in southeastern New Mexico want investment in their roads and other infrastructure. Immediately.
These counties, particularly Eddy and Lea, are the center of the current oil boom in the Permian Basin. They are dealing with growth in population, increased traffic, demand for housing and all that accompanies rapid growth. That includes increased tax revenues, some of which stays at the local level and much of which head to Santa Fe.
The revenues from oil and gas drilling now account for 36 percent of state revenue, currently projected at around $7.4 billion in fiscal year 2020. Some $900 million of that estimate is “new money” — dollars in excess of what is being spent this year. Even with that much cash, investment in such things as building roads that can handle heavy truck traffic hasn’t caught up with needs.
Help is coming, thanks to the boom. Department of Transportation funds — some $200 million for highways in southeastern New Mexico over the next two years — have been released. That’s nearly 10 times the historical amount allocated to the region, usually $20 million to $30 million a year. U.S. 285 will be upgraded to the tune of $130 million, and another $110 million is headed to N.M. 31.
County roads, often the hardest hit because of heavy traffic — wear and tear from trucks ruin the shoulders and degrade the roads — are receiving assistance from a local transportation fund. This newly established pot of money will pay for 95 percent of local road projects, leaving cities and counties to pay only 5 percent of the remaining costs.
So it’s hardly fair to say that state government leaders in Santa Fe don’t see the problem. Trouble is, years of maintenance were deferred during lean times, and catching up is difficult. Especially when booms can lead to busts, the history of extractive industries everywhere, and the money dries up before the work is completed.
The concern over infrastructure funds is part of a bigger divide that New Mexicans need to address. We want the money from oil and gas — the state needs those dollars to improve education, assistance for children and the elderly, health care, public safety and all the other services a government oversees. At the same time, much of New Mexico recognizes the need to reduce fossil fuel use as the world faces the climate crisis. Drastically reducing fossil fuel use, of course, could bust the boom prematurely. The need to diversify the state economy has never been more obvious than in this time of plenty.
In the counties closest to the oil business, talk from Santa Fe about eliminating the use of fracking or regulating methane waste from oil and gas drilling is viewed with skepticism. Residents there are wary of any policies that might blight the industry that pays the bills. They know that just as they are hardest hit now with heavy traffic, insufficient infrastructure, too-fast growth and other side effects of a boom, the inevitable bust will cause them the most pain.
Oil towns after the wells dry up can be sad places, with empty houses, high unemployment and schools empty of students. It is this cycle that government and private industry leaders must work to correct. New Mexico needs a more predictable source of revenue. Surely leaders in oil country and those in Santa Fe, as well as smart people across the state, can look to establish common ground. Invest wisely now — not just for infrastructure but to build industries that are stable, reliable and won’t fade once the oil is gone. For right now, let’s fix those roads.