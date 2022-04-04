Short and sweet — that’s the prediction for the special session of the New Mexico Legislature that begins, and hopefully ends, Tuesday in Santa Fe.
That legislators need to return to work is a function of an errant veto by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham but also testament to a lawmaking body that is not nimble enough for the 21st century.
We’ve talked plenty about the veto, issued by Lujan Grisham over $50 million-plus in spending that legislators had dedicated to district projects. Senate Bill 48, called the junior bill, allocated money to diverse projects across the state, many necessary. Approved unanimously in both houses of the Legislature, it should not have been vetoed.
If passed, funding will pay for meals for senior citizens, uranium mining cleanup, civil legal services for the poor, grants for victims of crime, lights for a library and youth recreation programs. Those are just a few of the worthy recipients.
Because of the veto, funding for state agencies to offer translators for people who lack English skills was lost. Yet legislation had mandated increasing translating and interpreting services. Passing the junior bill now will fix that.
The governor’s stated reason for her veto was that the projects had not received the same scrutiny as other state appropriations. In her veto message, the governor said the junior bill circumvented the “important budget and capital outlay process that forms the basis for other larger appropriations bills.”
That was a surprise to legislators, who both met with constituents and conducted hearings. Still, the disagreement has been worked out and the bill’s passage should go smoothly. With some improvements, even. The improved junior bill is more transparent; citizens will know which legislator added which project. That’s something the governor wanted and should be in all spending bills going forward. The new version of the legislation also will clear up questions about recurring versus nonrecurring funds and adjust a few appropriations so that money can be spent more efficiently in the correct agency.
Whether these changes are significant enough to have merited a veto is a matter of opinion. What is fact, however, is that the session provides lawmakers the opportunity to ease the burden for New Mexicans struggling with inflation and rising gas prices. Relief will take the form of checks — perhaps $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples filing jointly — sent out to all New Mexicans regardless of income level. Reduced fares for the Rail Runner Express also will be considered.
Because the state Constitution sets legislative terms in January — 30-day sessions in even years and 60-day sessions in odd years — emergencies or changing conditions can’t be handled routinely. Whether a budget crisis when the price of oil plummets or a pandemic requiring new spending or, as in this case, the need to help people make it through inflationary times, lawmakers’ hands are tied when the emergency doesn’t occur during a regular legislative session.
It takes a governor to call the Legislature into session. Legislators have the option of calling themselves into session, but that “extraordinary” measure is rare because it takes three-fifths of lawmakers in each chamber to trigger the session.
The occasional Legislature, meeting like clockwork but limited in time, no longer serves the state of New Mexico. One question that needs to be debated this election year is what sort of system would work better to handle the state’s business. The candidates for governor, including the incumbent, should offer a plan to modernize New Mexico government. Solutions are complicated, but the sooner smart people start working to improve what exists, the better off the state will be. That way the next crisis won’t find New Mexico out of session and slow to respond.
