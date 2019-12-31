As the new year starts, the best resolutions can enrich our lives and communities. Resolutions don’t have to be about remaking lives but about making the lives we have more joyous and productive.
In the end, time is finite, precious and irreplaceable. As the recently deceased, beloved spiritual leader Ram Dass said: “Be here now.”
To that end, here are a few resolutions designed to improve the lives we live now. They range from resolutions for our community as well as suggestions for individuals, all offered in the spirit of this fresh, new year. Welcome, 2020.
Santa Fe, a town of people with strong opinions — and thank you for writing letters to the editor and My Views — has elevated the art of criticism to a community activity. In 2020, let’s all be mindful of ways we can act, rather than simply criticize.
Don’t like panhandlers along the street? Donate cash to The Life Link and other groups that help people in need. Put together supply bags with such necessities as snack bars, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, combs and fresh socks; that way, if someone asks for help, you can offer concrete assistance. Take blankets, gloves, coats or packages of socks to local shelters right now. The cold weather is taking a toll on our neighbors who lack shelter.
If you are more ambitious, start talking to experts in helping people who are homeless — what additional resources does Santa Fe need in communal shelters, for individual dwellings and to assist businesses and residents impacted by people living on the streets?
Are you unhappy with the condition of parks or medians? Call your city councilor and the constituent services office at City Hall, yes. But why not walk with friends and neighbors when the weather warms up and photograph what you see as problems, posting them on social media and emailing our representatives?
Neighborhood groups could work with the city of Santa Fe to have community volunteer days to beautify our common public spaces. Individually, when we’re out walking, we can take a trash bag along and pick up unsightly litter. All of us can resolve never to litter. That would solve the problem.
Worried about climate change? This is the overriding issue of our times, no doubt about it. Since 2020 is an election year, we can vote for candidates who can make the biggest impact on policies to improve Earth’s chances of survival. That’s important in elections from president to County Commission to Public Regulation Commission.
We can take care to recycle our trash, learn to compost and reuse items rather than purchasing new ones.
Individuals can carpool more or take the bus one or two days a week. When idling our cars or trucks — especially those that blow diesel fumes — turn off the engines and give the air (and people around you) a rest.
Making resolutions that are practical — and possible — helps return a sense of control to our lives. We can stop resolving to “lose weight” and start taking a walk every day, or limiting snacks. We can stop vowing to “save more money” and collect change every day, depositing the extra once a month. We can criticize, yes. Then we can follow up complaints with action.
Eventually, we become the change we want to see in the world. We make our resolutions become reality, improving our lives and our community.
And that makes for a truly happy new year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.