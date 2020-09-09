It’s a predictable dance in politics. Upstart challenger wants more airtime and pushes front-runner for debates. Front-runner seldom gives as much as the upstart wants, and charges fly.
And so it goes in New Mexico, where Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Ben Ray Luján has agreed to take part in two televised debates against GOP opponent Mark Ronchetti and Libertarian Bob Walsh.
Two, not three, although a third televised debate is scheduled in early October — just before absentee voting opens. Luján still could join it; otherwise, there will be an empty spot on the stage where he would have been. That debate is sponsored by KOB-TV and the Santa Fe New Mexican. We won’t lie; we wish Luján would participate — it’s our debate after all, and another opportunity to help voters size up the candidates.
And that’s the point of debates, anyway. Not to play games on the campaign trail, but to stand up before voters and let them know your positions on the issues. Past Senate campaigns have had three or more debates; they may not make the difference in a campaign, but they do help voters measure their would-be leaders.
Debates allow candidates to show how quick they are on their feet, how well they can answer a question and whether they can turn a tough moment into a winning quip. The ability to react in real time is a useful quality in a leader. Televised debates can uncover weaknesses and highlight strengths. Most of all, they offer an opportunity to reach thousands of people at once.
We can’t understand why Luján wouldn’t debate. We’ve interviewed him over the years, spending hours asking detailed questions about a variety of issues. Make no mistake, Luján has used his time in Congress well. He knows the ins and outs of the budget process, understands legislative negotiating and can delve into the intricacies of energy policy. For Ronchetti, wanting to debate is understandable. Not only does he want to force Luján into a blunder; for a former TV weatherman, being onstage is a natural setting. It also is Ronchetti’s opportunity to show he is not merely a celebrity candidate. He needs to reveal his knowledge of issues — not just campaign soundbites — so voters accept him as a potential senator, especially given that he appears to be almost 10 points behind.
During the coronavirus pandemic, when in-person campaigning is limited, voters need as many chances as possible to see how would-be senators can deliver under the bright lights. There are no barbecues in Taos or Mora or Roswell, no gatherings of supporters, no door-to-door campaigning. The personal touch is missing, although some candidates are not taking the pandemic seriously.
Republicans, led by party Chairman Steve Pearce — often photographed sans mask — continue to gather in person. On the state GOP website, there is a notice to hire door knockers; that’s right, in this era of contagious disease, strangers are going to be knocking on doors asking for support. We doubt that is a winning strategy.
This week, the GOP’s pink Women for Trump bus was traveling around the state with few commonsense public health precautions in place. No masks. No distancing. Lots of touching. The bus made stops across New Mexico, including Española. Abandoning smart public health precautions is not prudent campaigning in this year of the coronavirus. Rather, it reveals a stunning lack of leadership.
That leaves campaigns to connect with voters virtually, another reason candidates should participate in as many debates as possible — why turn down free airtime, especially just before voting starts? In past U.S. Senate races, candidates often participated in debates aired by the three Albuquerque television stations, New Mexico KNME and local debates in small towns. Such back-and-forth is good for democracy.
Beyond debates, voters should read articles on the candidates, visit their websites, watch the various conversations being posted on social media and inform themselves. Absentee voting starts Oct. 6. This campaign is in the home stretch.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.