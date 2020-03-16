The ugliness of scared people grabbing the last package of toilet paper or bottle of hand sanitizer from shelves is part of the American response to the COVID-19 pandemic, now seared into our collective memory.
Amid the bad, we also can take heart in the many good things that are happening. A pandemic that has shuttered schools, closed museums, stopped the trains from running, turned people into teleworkers and otherwise upended our daily lives from coast to coast, also is showing the best in people.
In Santa Fe, we see strangers on Facebook or Twitter offering to shop for groceries for people who are at high risk. Offers of child care come from those with more free time than parents who have to work from home and watch children who won’t be going back to brick-and-mortar schools.
Concretely, the Santa Fe Community Foundation — always on hand to assist when our town is troubled — has set up a fund to help those impacted by the pandemic. Local businesses are going to be hard hit as people follow the smart precautions to stay isolated and flatten the curve of disease spread. To that end, we can help our neighbors by going to the foundation website www.santafecf.org and clicking on the COVID-19 Response Fund.
There are many individual acts of decency to celebrate — a food truck owner closing to reduce the risk of infection, local businesses shuttering but still paying employees, and one of the best, a woman offering to make beans and tortillas twice a week for families, so long as they bring their own food containers.
State officials, in limiting large gatherings and encouraging people to stay home, have not forgotten that some people already are isolated. Seniors or disabled adults can call 800-432-2080 and leave a message with name, telephone number and place of residence. Department of Aging staffers will be in touch; that way, no one will be without groceries.
Locally, elders who typically visit senior centers can call 505-955-4721 for information about meals that can be picked up. Or for delivery, telephone Meals on Wheels at 505-955-4748. Santa Fe County also has closed senior centers and is providing meal delivery to high-risk seniors. The number is 505-992-3069.
Community groups are working to ease the suffering during these difficult times, but they also need help.
The Santa Fe Food Depot has put out a call for volunteers and donations — they need money to keep buying food so no one is hungry.
Also, like many nonprofits in town, the Food Depot has a number of retired people who help sort donations and do other work to make sure food is available. Some of those volunteers are housebound because of their age or because they recently traveled internationally. The rest of us might need to step up. To learn more, visit thefooddepot.org.
As cases multiply — which is what happens in a pandemic — there will be further opportunities to help our neighbors. Check on elderly people and offer to go to the store; in some cities, stores are offering special shopping times for people at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Buy gift certificates from local businesses to help keep their cash flow going.
Many restaurants still offer take-out services with limited human contact — if you use one, tip generously.
The disruption to our lives is just beginning. To get through this with grace, we must stay strong, united and, most of all, be kind to each other and to ourselves.
