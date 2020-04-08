Crisis can spark creativity — witness the many people learning to bake, taking up mask making, designing beautiful yards or painting their worries on canvas while remaining indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. For many, the written word is the best outlet.
During April’s National Poetry Month, it is tempting to take pent-up anxiety (or joy) and turn those feelings into poems, sonnets, limericks, haikus or other forms of verse. It is obvious people are being driven to write; we’ve even been receiving letters to the editor in the form of poetry.
Now, Santa Fe residents can share their creative output with their neighbors through a competition. (But don’t stop writing letters, verse or otherwise.)
This month, librarians at the Santa Fe Public Library are conducting a poetry contest for scribes of all ages. The topic is timely — “What Santa Fe Means to Me — Especially Now” — with categories for various age groups. Submissions are being accepted through April 20, with winners to be announced at the end of the month.
The judges will award first, second and third places in each age group: 7-10, 11-14, 14 through high school, and adult. Submission rules can be found at santafelibrary.org, along with more information about the contest, the Mayor’s Cup Poetry Contest.
With children learning at home and families and individuals staying indoors to stop the pandemic, writing is a way not just to pass the time, but to express the feelings this unsettling time is stirring in everyone. And poetry is perhaps the best vehicle for channeling angst. It is the poet’s lot to examine, to question and, sometimes, to bring order to the chaos. If not order, there can be at least an examination of what is occurring around us that helps individuals sort through emotions.
Percy Bysshe Shelley, himself quite a poet, wrote in his 1821 essay — “A Defence of Poetry” — that, “A poet participates in the eternal, the infinite, and the one; as far as relates to his conceptions, time and place and number are not.” He was making the case for the poet as thinker, someone who helped establish universal norms, claiming famously that, “poets are the unacknowledged legislators of the world.”
A less famous defense came from college student Adeline Fecker, writing in 2016, but one that perfectly fits our current world situation. She wrote: “Poetry is perhaps a more effective stress relief than working out or meditating because it forces you to express your feelings through words, which helps you not only understand your feelings but also communicate them more effectively.”
And that’s the opportunity before Santa Fe’s creative types. Take part in the eternal, while communicating your feelings. Sort things out, as it were.
And as always, stay home and save lives. While you’re inside, write poetry. It’s April after all, that cruel month. Lilacs are just around the corner.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.