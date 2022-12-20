As if New Mexicans didn’t know this, a national financial consulting firm this week told the legislative Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee our state is too reliant on fossil fuel revenue.
And the firm, PFM, also had this bit of wisdom: The current windfall the state is experiencing will fade.
Tell us something we don’t know.
Fossil fuels, for New Mexico, have been a mixed blessing. They pay for much of state government, perhaps a third of general fund revenues. The current energy sector boom is pushing state revenues to record heights. Revenue for fiscal year 2024 is projected to reach about $12 billion, a nearly 41 percent jump from the current $8.5 billion annual state budget.
The spike in growth, consultants said, is being driven by an increase in demand for energy after the pandemic slowdown and the Ukrainian war’s effect on foreign oil supply.
But what goes up will come down.
New Mexicans know this, having relied on boom-and-bust industries for much of our existence. Mining towns boomed before a precipitous decline. Just look at a map of the state’s ghost towns to see what happens when a crucial industry shuts down.
The cycle continues in modern times. Oil and gas regions in southeastern and northwestern New Mexico have experienced feast and famine, depending on the price of natural gas or the cost of a barrel of oil. The ebb-and-flow nature of the industry has led to budget instability at the state level as well.
All New Mexicans have seen services cut — especially in public schools — when oil prices plummet and tax revenues with them. Not only is the industry not a stable source of revenue; over the long term, fossil fuels are vanishing.
They are hardly a renewable resource. And that’s without counting the environmental problems that occur both during production and after operations are shut down. What’s more, New Mexico — and the planet — need to reduce use of fossil fuels for energy to cut greenhouse gases and avoid overheating the Earth.
A mixed blessing, to be sure, but one the state needs badly to fund services right now.
That’s where other portions of this week’s report are useful.
The message is loud and clear. New Mexico must diversify its economy.
This is nothing new, either.
Governors from Dave Cargo in the 1960s to Bruce King in the 1970s (and again in the 1990s) to Bill Richardson and Susana Martinez in the 2000s have worked on diversifying how state government receives revenue.
Cargo started the first film commission; King worked to revitalize rural New Mexico. Richardson established the spaceport and grew the film industry, while Martinez focused efforts on business-friendly tax reforms and supporting entrepreneurs. The efforts were not always successful, and New Mexico still is overreliant on fossil fuels. That changes now, or the state faces a bleak future.
Over the next 15 years, the state could receive as much as $36 billion less in revenues from fossil fuels, PFM Director Ryan McNeely told legislators. A decline in the oil and gas sector in the near future will impact the state’s pocketbook immediately; that’s one reason lawmakers have been intent on saving chunks of the current surplus and avoiding using “new” money to fund recurring expenses as opposed to making one-time investments.
To shore up future revenue, PFM is recommending a number of actions. Those include reforming the personal income tax structure and eliminating the capital gains deduction, bringing back the estate tax, increasing the gasoline tax, expanding excise taxes and broadening the gross receipts tax base.
We see little support for increasing a number of taxes in a year when revenues have skyrocketed, but we continue to believe that a revamped gross receipts tax — with a flatter rate and broader base — is the best step New Mexico can take right now. Other tax reforms, including necessary increases, can and should be phased in as needed.
Diversifying the economy continues as well, with a fledgling cannabis industry and increased television and film production. Establishing renewable energy and finally-launching aerospace businesses have potential. We can also use irrigated agriculture to produce high-value crops, whether saffron or goji berries. Go all in on eco-tourism.
Post-fossil fuels, New Mexico has to rely on all of the above — and more. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will spend much of her second term continuing to work on diversification.
We know all of this, but this report is useful because it underscores how short the time is for New Mexico to reduce oil and gas dependence and develop revenue streams that can keep our state secure and solvent. This surplus won’t last forever. While it exists, New Mexico must take care of the future.