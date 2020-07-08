The United States is just past the halfway mark of this turbulent 2020.
From the coronavirus pandemic and its tragic toll of 130,000-plus dead, to job losses amid an economic downturn, to protests and riots over racial inequality, to a president who seems more unhinged with each passing day, to our nation becoming a pariah on the world stage, the times are troubled.
Oh, and the nation is in the midst of a presidential election, a story that should be dominating headlines but seems an afterthought.
Here, one suggestion to bring at least a sense of ease to, if not calm, these tumultuous times. Be warned, this venture will not cure COVID-19 or make President Donald Trump stop tweeting.
Still, following our suggested train of thought will elevate the presidential election to where it belongs — tops in importance — without causing people to have to expend more energy on the race, except for ensuring voters turn out.
Take this opportunity to forget about the assertion of Trump’s niece that her uncle paid someone to take his SAT for him. Folks won’t have to worry about who Joe Biden will select as vice president or whether he is growing senile (just as they can stop fretting over whether Trump is a narcissistic sociopath or merely a failure at impulse control).
What matters is which of these men will choose the next justice(s) of the Supreme Court.
Think of decisions over the past few weeks in what has been a consequential term for the court.
The Supreme Court chose to keep in place Roe v. Wade, the consequential decision allowing legal abortion in the United States. The court ruled the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects gay and transgender workers from workplace discrimination. The court also ruled the Trump administration could not end the DACA program, which protects some 700,000 young people who came to the United States illegally as children.
The court also ruled that employment discrimination laws don’t apply to teachers at religious schools and that states may not exclude religious schools from programs that provide scholarships to students attending private schools.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court decided employers with religious objections may refuse to include birth control in health insurance policies, as required by the Affordable Care Act. That could mean thousands of women left without essential coverage, and even more demeaning, who have to explain why the prescription their doctor wrote was for a purpose other than preventing procreation.
Today, the Supreme Court will announce decisions concerning the power of the president, specifically whether Trump has to turn over financial records either to New York prosecutors or to a House committee. Can a president — any president, not just Trump — be held accountable while in office? We’ll find out.
Many of the term’s most important decisions were 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts as a swing vote in a liberal-conservative split. The decision to strike down a Louisiana law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals was 5-4; the vote to allow public money to go to scholarships at religious schools also was 5-4.
Whoever controls the next few appointments to the Supreme Court will help set the course of the United States for decades to come. Trump has had two appointments confirmed — Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — and he would like more.
That’s what this election is about, amid the noise of pandemic, racial tensions, economic uncertainty and all the rest. Focus on the Supreme Court, and all else falls into place. The year won’t be any less turbulent, but at least the overburdened citizens of this United States will have one less worry to carry around.
