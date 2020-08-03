The smell of fry bread will be missing, but that’s no reason to skip Santa Fe Indian Market, even during pandemic summer 2020.
That’s because market organizer, the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, has taken the show online through Aug. 31, expanding the week of Indian Market activities through an entire month.
This is more than a presentation of incredible pieces from 437 Native artists from around the United States, but includes rich online content to spotlight culture, music, cinema and conversations. The calendar changes often and frequent visits will be rewarded. (The website is market.swaia.org.)
Indian Market, after all, always has been about more than the transaction of an artist selling and a collector buying. It’s living proof of the endurance of the Native people, their dedication to maintaining traditions in the face of colonialism and a government that for too long wanted them absorbed into the mainstream.
While watching dancers on a computer screen is not quite the same as walking through the Plaza on a sweltering August day, people packed together, the sounds of drums beating in the background, an online market will help artists right now. That’s important, considering how many potters, photographers, jewelers, painters, beaders, sculptors and participants make the bulk of their living at Indian Market. Like so many during the pandemic, which has damaged the economy, artists still must pay bills, buy food and prepare kids for school.
Not abandoning the market this summer means business now and, we hope, more attention to Native arts and culture long-term.
The 2020 online market could be the launch of a more sustainable business model — allowing artists to keep sales flowing steadily so that these essential traditions remain. Our world is richer for them.
For Santa Fe, the loss of Indian Market as a physical gathering is painful, both to the wallet and psyche. It is the high point of a Santa Fe summer, the culmination of months of markets, music and gatherings of locals and visitors. Over its near-century of existence, Indian Market has proved adaptable. That remains the case.
Online, people will be able to shop, listen to conversations with artists and enjoy such traditional market events as the Native American Clothing Competition, reimagined for virtual presentation. Certain events require different levels of SWAIA memberships, starting at $25.
As shoppers browse, they can visit the artist’s landing page and then go to the artist’s webpage, just as if shopping at a booth. In the buildup to virtual market, SWAIA assisted artists without an online presence in building a webpage, a way of helping Native artists market and sell year-round.
Summer in Santa Fe would not be the same without Indian Market. This year will be no different.
