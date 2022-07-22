The planet is hot and getting hotter. That’s no longer debatable, and human inaction could doom life as we know it.

Depression over the future is hard to escape, especially on days when Santa Fe’s mid-90s temperatures easily feel much hotter. Here, heat and elevation pack a potent punch. Meanwhile, in England, runways melted, a 104.5-degree Fahrenheit sizzler of a day set a record and roads began to buckle. Fires were sweeping France and Portugal and heat records fell across Europe. More than 1,600 people on the continent are estimated to have died because of extreme temperatures.

These summer heat waves are no longer waves — as in a temporary uptick in temperature for a day or five before returning to a tolerable level. They are portents of temperatures to come.

