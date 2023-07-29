Reading may be fundamental, but it isn’t always something children learn quickly or easily.
And not being able to read proficiently — the foundation of learning — means students will not be able to keep up as they continue in school. If you can’t comprehend a paragraph, it’s difficult to understand a history book or write an adequate essay for English class or understand a word problem in mathematics.
Read well, and the rest will follow.
In New Mexico, problems in reading among schoolchildren are longstanding, with only about a third of public school students reading at grade level, according to Public Education Department proficiency data.
Yet there’s reason to believe these dismal statistics could be improving. And soon.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a team from the state went to Kansas last week for a deep dive into the science of reading. It’s easy to brush off such a trip as something designed to garner publicity. Governors, after all, like to present themselves as problem-solvers, but sometimes have little to show after the photographers and reporters leave.
In this case, the trip to Pittsburg State University’s Center for Research, Evaluation, Awareness and Dyslexia — the Center for READing — is more than a stunt. With the governor were Children’s Cabinet Director Mariana Padilla, Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez and Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, an Albuquerque Democrat and a former educator.
The key person in this group, to our way of thinking, is Secretary Padilla, who will keep the entire Children’s Cabinet on board.
But Secretary Rodriguez with higher education reform also will be essential to success — and not because college students need to be taught how to read. But college students studying to be teachers have to be taught how to teach reading. The push for better reading instruction has been going on for several years in New Mexico, with the state working to ensure students are learning through structured literacy, which emphasizes the elements essential to reading in a systematic method, from letter shapes to sounds to the relationships between those shapes and sounds.
Children learn how to break down words through explicit instruction — teachers call it “cracking the code.” Learning to read by cracking the code means children will be able to spell and write. In New Mexico, kindergarten through second grade teachers already have been trained in the process; next up will be third and fourth grade teachers, as well as administrators. A strong school principal has to understand the system to understand whether teachers are executing properly.
And future teachers must learn the science of teaching reading before they set foot in the classroom. That’s something the Center for READing is working on with the Pittsburg State University’s College of Education — like so much in education, it’s a work in progress.
But it’s progress, judging from results in states like Mississippi, where literacy rates have improved markedly since adopting research-backed methods of reading instruction. In 2013, Mississippi was the second-worst state for fourth grade reading but 21st in 2022. It’s progress.
And progress is what New Mexico must demonstrate in educating its children. At present, some 30% of adults read at or below Level 1, which means they can only perform simple tasks after reading a few paragraphs. Part of addressing reading issues in public schools will be helping more adults become literate. Efforts in schools must be accompanied by those based in the community, building on work by such groups as Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe. Adults who read and who keep books, newspapers or magazines at home will be the parents of children who read — it’s both that simple and complicated.
What makes us hopeful that this education reform can work, unlike the many previous efforts, is the depth of the outreach. The early childhood education effort expanding across New Mexico starts with home visits to families with babies, so parents have assistance and advice in the early years. Home visits can help catch developmental problems and address them early. One key to reading success is eliminating barriers that might slow a child’s reading progress — the “D” in the Center for READing’s name stands for dyslexia.
New Mexico has lagged behind in learning for too long. These latest reform efforts — based in science, focused on teaching and learning, and being implemented broadly — show real promise in finally turning the statistics around.