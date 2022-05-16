Thousands of men and women from across the United States are risking their lives fighting wildfires in New Mexico. Despite the danger of the job, they do not receive adequate pay and benefits. That makes recruiting and keeping these essential workers ever more difficult at a time when the climate crisis is increasing the length and intensity of the wildfire season.
This could be changing soon — and it must.
Language in the Biden infrastructure bill passed last year raised pay for firefighters and also required the Department of the Interior to transition at least 1,000 seasonal firefighters to permanent status. More recently, legislation overwhelmingly passed with bipartisan support in the House that expanded benefits for federal firefighters. The legislation is designed to make it easier to file workers’ compensation claims because of their increased risk of cancer caused by on-the-job conditions.
It took two decades for the legislation to make it through the House — in fact, before it was approved May 11, it never had come up for a vote. It was reintroduced every two years and never made much progress. A companion measure in the Senate is sponsored by Democrat Thomas E. Carper of Delaware and Republican Susan Collins of Maine.
While this is an important step for wildland firefighters, current working conditions must be addressed. Too often, the firefighters who are battling blazes can’t afford a place to stay in the towns where they are working. They sleep in campsites or in their vehicles. Before the infrastructure bill, hourly pay was as low as $13 an hour; it’s been upped to $15 at the bottom range — still inadequate considering the danger and difficulty of the job.
Because the work has been seasonal, many firefighters are classified as temporary federal employees. That means they don’t qualify for benefits such as retirement and affordable health care. To be able to recruit enough firefighters to handle the longer season and hotter fires, improving benefits and pay is a crucial investment.
Sen. Martin Heinrich and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, both Democrats from New Mexico, are part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers urging the Biden administration to act swiftly to boost pay and benefits. This could be happen if the administration uses existing authority in the Office of Personnel Management to increase pay beyond federal guidelines. The office has the authority to act in certain circumstances.
The lawmakers convincingly argue that because of on-the-job conditions, staffing shortages, location of the work and other criteria, the office must waste no time.
Meanwhile, efforts are continuing from the Departments of the Interior and Agriculture, along with the personnel office, to establish a new federal “wildland firefighter” occupational series as required under the infrastructure bill. That’s a longer-term solution, one that must take into account the unique nature of the job — long hours, uncertain housing and scheduling challenges.
But immediate action is important to ensure enough firefighters are on hand as the West burns. Pay wildland firefighters more. Work to add benefits, including health care and retirement. When working conditions cause cancer or other illness, make filing for workers’ compensation as simple as possible. Treat wildland firefighters as essential first responders.
The wildfire season, once a few months over the summer, is becoming ever longer. We see this in New Mexico, currently battling the largest wildfire in its history with no end in sight. Every community facing fire dangers wants certainty that when the alarm sounds, responders will be in place. That will happen only if wildland firefighters are compensated fairly, starting now.