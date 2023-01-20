Bail reform was absolutely necessary — and New Mexicans understood that back in 2016 when voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment designed to overhaul how people charged with crimes were treated before trial.

Gone was the system of cash bail that kept people without means behind bars no matter the severity of their crime. Instead, defendants could be released before trial so long as a judge decided they weren’t a danger to the broader community, among other factors.

Several years in, the bail-reform system is under sustained attack by those who believe it is spurring violent crime by repeat offenders.

