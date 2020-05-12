The fight to control the novel coronavirus is entering a new phase as states, including New Mexico, consider the phased reopening of society.
This period can’t be rushed, or else the sacrifices of the past weeks will be wasted as COVID-19 spreads once more among the population. Still, we are beginning a transition from what is happening now — folks mostly sheltering at home — to preparing for life with COVID-19 until a vaccine is developed.
Right now, we have the opportunity to consider what we want to happen next. Let's not waste it. How, together, can we turn this period of loss and sacrifice around?
Small business owners that have had to shut their doors particularly need help in reimagining how their services can be offered safely. Protocols are being developed, of course, to deal with the health issues — employees and shoppers wearing masks, more delivery or curbside services, limits on numbers inside stores and even such things as taking temperatures as people walk in.
But for the economy to rebound at all, we have to be thinking of adapting to the new reality — and the businesses that can adjust are the ones that will remain. Restaurants and movie theaters are considering whether they can operate by using outdoor space, as reporter Teya Vitu wrote about (“New normal for restaurants and theaters? Think outside,” May 12).
In Europe, cities are moving eating spaces outdoors already, creating outdoor dining and drinking areas. That allows spacing to be farther apart and reduces the risks of transmitting the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The mayor of Vilnius, Lithuania, for example, wants to turn his city into a “big open air café.” His idea is not just to use sidewalks, but to move tables into town squares, parking lots and closed-off squares. Not only would this be safer from a health perspective, it could allow restaurant owners to operate at the volume they need to make money. Santa Fe is a town where eating is celebrated; we want to help our local restaurants thrive, even in these difficult times.
For businesses that show movies, moving outdoors for a time would offer similar advantages — enough customers to make money and the ability to keep people far apart. Those of us in Northern New Mexico fortunate enough to have visited Fort Union Drive-In in Las Vegas, N.M., know the joys of watching a film from the comfort of a car.
We don’t necessarily anticipate a boom in the construction of drive-in theaters, but showing movies outdoors, at least in the summer, might help theaters stay open until gathering indoors is less risky. The sale of snacks and drinks would improve the bottom line, just as it does at regular movie theaters.
What else could change? Mayor Alan Webber, earlier this week, talked about the damage being done to the short-term housing industry — tourists who like staying in more home-like settings rent for a few days in a neighborhood. Owners make more money turning over rentals every few days than they can from long-term rentals. But with tourists staying home, the short-term rental market is dead.
Property owners, the mayor argues, should think about turning their rentals into affordable housing — which would allow them to pay mortgages and help many people who are priced out of the market find shelter. Subsidy providers match tenant and landlord, making the process less of a headache.
Many properties, of course, are too fancy for people who are going to be using federal housing vouchers. But with the housing market so tight, even adding a dozen more places to live is valuable. Preventing foreclosures helps not just the owners of the property but neighborhoods that don’t have to deal with abandoned houses.
All of these possibilities — outdoor eating spaces, movies on the side of a wall or finding ways to create additional housing — are just some examples of turning this bleakness into opportunity. The new normal is unknown. Now is the time to start talking, brainstorming and finding ways of living that don’t expose individuals to the virus but also preserve the livelihoods of small business owners. Because if our neighbors thrive, we all do.
