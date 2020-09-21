With so much going awry on Earth, it’s no wonder the planets and stars are beckoning — the human race might need an escape hatch to abandon an overheated planet or one beset by ever-evolving infectious diseases.
But most thoughts about space odysseys focus on colonizing Mars or perhaps mining on the moon. Venus, second planet from the sun, hot and covered by clouds laden with droplets of sulfuric acid, is hardly thought of as amenable to humanity.
But last week, scientists reported the detection of the powerful chemical phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus. That matters, say scientists, because only life can make phosphine on planets such as Earth or Venus. More study is necessary, and the finding raises more questions than it answers. Of course it does. In science, answers tend to evolve as scientists gather more knowledge.
Back on Earth, the minds of humans focus on more mundane matters — including laying claim to Venus, much as countries of Europe carved up parts of the New World for themselves during the Age of Discovery.
Russia is putting its claim in for Venus, with Roscosmos space agency leader Dmitry Rogozin calling Venus a “Russian planet.”
After all, Russia in the past had 10 missions to Venus — the Venera series — and plans a joint Venera-D mission with the United States. Rogozin told reporters at the HeliRussia 2020 exhibition last week that another solo Russian trip is possible.
“Resuming Venus exploration is on our agenda,” he said. “We think that Venus is a Russian planet, so we shouldn’t lag behind.”
With renewed attention on Venus — whether through powerful telescopes or expeditions — scientists will be finding out more about the phosphine in the atmosphere. Exploration can take many forms.
The claim on Venus raises other questions, though.
If Russia can move to grab Venus, what will the rest of the world do? We don’t mean just countries, either.
Russia has visited Venus, but a New Mexican found Pluto.
Clyde Tombaugh might have been born in Illinois and first worked in astronomy at the Lowell Observatory, but he was a New Mexican from just after World War II until his death in 1997. He taught at New Mexico State University from 1955 through 1973.
On Feb. 18, 1920, Tombaugh “discovered” Pluto, which until 2006 was considered the ninth planet in the solar system. Now called a “dwarf planet” because its orbit is not cleared of “other objects,” Pluto was first to be discovered in what later was identified as the Kuiper Belt.
Exploring it is tough — a journey to Pluto takes almost a decade — but NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft finally got close in 2015. It was a 3 billion-mile trip for about a three-minute flyby to catch a glimpse of Pluto and to study the Kuiper Belt more thoroughly.
Pluto, with its five moons, is believed to be home to the solar system’s largest glacier — a million-square-mile nitrogen-ice plain shaped like a heart. An icy world — but perhaps with liquid oceans — scientists believe little Pluto has much to teach them.
Before anyone steps up, perhaps New Mexico should jump past other countries — even its own United States — and lay claim to Pluto. Russia can plant its flag on Venus. New Mexico can take the dwarf planet. The state after all, can boast of a deep history of exploration, scientific discovery, research and, now, even our own Spaceport America as a launchpad to the cosmos.
If nothing else, when New Mexicans gaze at the sky, we can wonder which of the planets might be a refuge — whether as a destination to flee war, disease or heat, or as a place to enrich our knowledge. Exploration, after all, can be of the mind as well as the body. In 2020, Earth needs both.
I lived in Flagstaff for many years (home to Lowell Observatory). I think Flagstaffians and Arizonans would take exception to the notion that Clyde Tombaugh was a New Mexican, regardless of how long he lived in New Mexico. He was an Arizonan and Flagstaffian when he discovered Pluto, and so he will remain forever, at least in the hearts of those in Arizona who care about such things. Likewise, Arizona has as much right to claim Pluto for itself as New Mexico. For one thing, the weather in Flagstaff is more similar to that of Pluto than the weather in Santa Fe. The first Pluto astronauts should be from Flagstaff, where they naturally become hardened to the bitter cold.
