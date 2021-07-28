Amid the bustle as summer months come to a close, a bit of quiet is appreciated. And the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts is offering an in-town escape for everyone — with free admission for all throughout the month of August.
The museum is paying forward a gift from MacKenzie Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett — inviting the community in during the month when Santa Fe celebrates Native art and culture.
Scott is a billionaire and also the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Unlike many of the mega-rich, she’s not rocketing to suborbital space. Instead, she is focusing on Earth and how she can share her billions to improve the planet. She has pledged to give away her wealth, donating $6 billion in 2020 and around $2.74 billion so far in 2021. Capitalism being what it is, Scott is now worth more money than when she started.
The Institute of American Indian Arts has benefited twice from Scott’s generosity. In 2020, she gave $5 million to IAIA, followed by $3 million to the museum this year.
The response by IAIA officials is inspiring. They are sharing the gift with Santa Fe. Their slogan says it all: “A gift to us, a gift to you — free admission at MoCNA during August.” Admission tickets can be reserved online ahead of a visit at www.iaia.edu/store, or in person at the museum store, 108 Cathedral Place.
For residents of Santa Fe who often forget to take advantage of Santa Fe’s cultural offerings, free admission is the chance to pack up the family and enjoy a few hours immersed in art. Visitors can take in Exposure: Native Art and Political Ecology, which begins Aug. 20. They also can see another exhibit or take in a program.
The IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts is the only museum in the United States dedicated to exhibiting, collecting and interpreting the most progressive work of contemporary Native artists. And that’s a key focus of Scott’s generosity — finding communities whose history has been excluded, then supporting them in sharing their stories, their way.
On Medium, Scott blogs about her philanthropic efforts. Without a foundation or formal structure to give away money, she and her team seek out organizations who are changing their world. They deserve the spotlight.
In June, she wrote, “People struggling against inequities deserve center stage in stories about change they are creating. This is equally — perhaps especially — true when their work is funded by wealth.”
The spotlight when donations are announced is on the wealth, but Scott said she hopes to shine the light on the people doing the work. That includes IAIA, identified as one of “286 teams empowering voices the world needs to hear.” The idea for Scott and Jewett is “to de-emphasize privileged voices and cede focus to others.”
The organizations can spend the money as they choose, and at MoCNA, Director Patsy Phillips said the gift allows the museum to plan for the future and “to give back to our community.”
The community should take advantage.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.