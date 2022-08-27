The specter of hunger is a fact of life or thousands of New Mexicans who don’t always know where they will find their next meal. Every September, during Hunger Action Month, the people of Santa Fe rally in a drive to gather donations so their neighbors won’t go without.
The Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive is impressive, with various parts of town and organizations competing to do the most good for The Food Depot, which serves nine Northern New Mexico counties.
It’s the largest yearly fundraiser for The Food Depot, with the drive now in its 11th year. This year’s goal is raising $225,000.
In the drive’s early days, neighbors collected donations of food. Now, the emphasis is on bringing in cash, an adjustment made during the pandemic when people couldn’t gather. It’s a smart move since every dollar donated can buy five pounds of food.
Yet truth be told, programs that hand out food are treating the symptom — hunger — while doing little to address the underlying conditions that result in so many people being unable to buy food.
And no one understands that reality more than the people who operate The Food Depot. Before the coronavirus pandemic, it was the place that gathered and bought food, supplying numerous organizations that took that food directly to people.
When the pandemic hit, many of those groups could no longer operate, and the need for food skyrocketed. The Food Depot whipped into action and handed out food directly to individuals, holding distributions that attracted hundreds of people in need.
This reinvention of an essential organization during a global crisis was beyond impressive. The food bank still partners with organizations, but much of its outreach is delivering food directly to individuals.
The need has hardly abated. Inflation is a factor; people are having trouble buying what they need because costs are high. Wildfires and flooding exacerbated need in parts of Northern New Mexico throughout the summer.
Figures from Feeding America indicate some 11.3 percent of Santa Fe residents face food insecurity, with that number rising to 20.3 percent for children under 18. Our neighbors are hungry, a situation that worsens with each crisis but that seldom improves.
That’s why, as workers at The Food Depot worked to fill need during the pandemic and wildfires, a task force of volunteers was putting together a report looking at the root causes of hunger. Mayor Alan Webber asked for the study back in 2020, requesting experts look at what could be done within the confines of Santa Fe.
Last spring, a comprehensive report — specifically examining hunger among children — finally was ready to be released. Its sobering conclusion was this: children are hungry because their families lack enough money to buy food. The best way to alleviate hunger will be for individuals to earn more money. In Santa Fe, that would mean increasing wages from the current minimum of $12.95 an hour to a range of $22 or $25 an hour. This was figured using the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator, developed through an annual survey in every U.S. county.
It’s useful to see just what individuals and families need to make to be able to do what so many of us take for granted — pay bills and buy food for their families. The difficulty is how to reach that admirable goal, especially in a town where so many small business owners struggle to remain afloat while paying wages well over required state and federal minimums.
What the report does, though, is face squarely the costs of living in Santa Fe and the needs of many people who live here. It addresses the shortcomings of admirable government food programs and discusses strategies that can work long term to relieve hunger and insecurity among children. In the richest nation in the world, there is no reason anyone — especially children — should go hungry.
This September, donate to the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive and help The Food Depot continue its necessary work. Over the weeks and months ahead, the community and its leaders must do more than addressing the symptoms of hunger.
We can take the excellent research in this study and start addressing the causes of hunger. Eventually, that will be how we cure the problem.