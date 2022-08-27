The specter of hunger is a fact of life or thousands of New Mexicans who don’t always know where they will find their next meal. Every September, during Hunger Action Month, the people of Santa Fe rally in a drive to gather donations so their neighbors won’t go without.

The Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive is impressive, with various parts of town and organizations competing to do the most good for The Food Depot, which serves nine Northern New Mexico counties.

It’s the largest yearly fundraiser for The Food Depot, with the drive now in its 11th year. This year’s goal is raising $225,000.

