Almost a quarter-of-a-century later, the shadow of the 2000 presidential election lingers. The country remains harshly divided, our politics full of rancor, a legacy of a poisonous presidential election and botched vote count.

In 2000, Democratic candidate Al Gore won the popular vote against Republican George W. Bush, but Bush took the electoral college victory — with a 537-vote margin in the state of Florida putting him over the top after the Supreme Court halted a Florida recount.

What many people don’t remember is how close the vote total for president was in New Mexico. Gore beat Bush by a scant 366 votes. Bush won the state in 2004, but by less than a percentage point, as the state has moved to become solidly blue in presidential elections.

