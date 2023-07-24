Almost a quarter-of-a-century later, the shadow of the 2000 presidential election lingers. The country remains harshly divided, our politics full of rancor, a legacy of a poisonous presidential election and botched vote count.
In 2000, Democratic candidate Al Gore won the popular vote against Republican George W. Bush, but Bush took the electoral college victory — with a 537-vote margin in the state of Florida putting him over the top after the Supreme Court halted a Florida recount.
What many people don’t remember is how close the vote total for president was in New Mexico. Gore beat Bush by a scant 366 votes. Bush won the state in 2004, but by less than a percentage point, as the state has moved to become solidly blue in presidential elections.
That transformation is the topic of a recent Los Angeles Times article, part of a series on The New West from veteran reporter Mark Z. Barabak. As the introduction to the series states, “For much of its history, the West was Republican ground. Today, it’s a bastion of Democratic support, a shift that has transformed presidential politics nationwide.”
In New Mexico, Barabak credits the shift to movement — everything from liberal newcomers moving in, more people moving to cities and the expanding influence of Latinos in electoral politics (not that Hispanos haven’t been a constant in New Mexico elections for decades). Currently, though, New Mexico has more Hispanic elected officials than any state in the country, with most of them Democrats.
Barabak couples movement to Democrats with the trajectory of Republicans to the right, especially on issues such as immigration and abortion rights. The harsh immigration rhetoric alienates Hispanos, while free-thinking Westerners who don’t like being told what to do are wary of a government interference in medical decisions.
The combination has helped produce a state that isn’t just voting for Democratic presidential candidates, but that now has an entirely blue Congressional delegation, a Democratic governor and sizable Democratic majorities in the Legislature. Will that change anytime soon? Barabak doesn’t make predictions, but he does quote Albuquerque resident Stacy Skinner on her views of the GOP: “Republicans have become the party of crazy.”
What’s more, in New Mexico, there currently are few Republicans who credibly can run a statewide race for a Senate seat or a statewide office, whether for governor or treasurer. For the GOP to spring back, it needs to strengthen its bench, something that doesn’t seem to be happening under Republican Party state Chairman Steve Pearce.
That isn’t to say Democrats are guaranteed control. Politics can be cyclical, and state residents worried about crime, riled up about education or simply furious about perceived general ineptitude of government could abandon Democrats. Such turnarounds can happen almost without notice, given the viral nature of politics in this age of social media.
Too, there's the question of whether the Latino voting bloc will shift from reliably Democratic. Political surveys are showing another kind of movement, with Republicans making inroads among Latino voters in recent election cycles.
However, University of New Mexico political scientist professor Gabriel Sanchez, writing for The Brookings Institution, questions that shift. Policy matters, writes Sanchez, who also is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Governance Studies at The Brookings Institution. ”In order for Latinos to support Republicans to a greater extent in 2024 than in 2020, Republicans would have to present a policy agenda that resonates with the vast majority of Latinos. This is simply not happening. On the contrary, Republicans continue to lean heavily on messages that attack vulnerable groups of Americans.”
In fact, he points out, Hispano voters — by choosing Democrats — made the difference in a number of close 2022 midterm races, including U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez in the 2nd Congressional District in New Mexico.
But, as we see from the Los Angeles Times analysis, political movement can be unpredictable and upend the status quo. New Mexico went from a presidential swing state to one that is solidly blue. That's the reality on the ground right now. But as the saying goes, tomorrow is another day — and that means a new election and the opportunity to win.