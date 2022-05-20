All 70 seats in the New Mexico House of Representatives are up for election in 2022 — it’s a time of change for the House, with Speaker Brian Egolf announcing he will not seek reelection and an effort underway to replace more liberal representatives with moderates or conservatives.
This isn’t necessarily a Republican versus Democratic effort, either. Powerful House Democratic leaders, such as Appropriations and Finance Committee chairwoman Rep. Patty Lundstrom, are directly contributing to conservative Democrats in hopes of changing the progressive nature of the body.
Will it work? We’ll find out more June 7, when Democrats and Republicans vote in the primary. As is our custom, The New Mexican is endorsing candidates in contested primary races. Here they are.
House District 46
The race features incumbent state Rep. Andrea Romero against two challengers.
Romero, who toppled Rep. Carl Trujillo, can go to constituents with a record of accomplishment. She helped pass legislation to legalize cannabis, secured acequia funding at $2.5 million and sponsored the Community Solar Act to increase access to affordable solar for small- and low-income communities. She is making that case, but faces a formidable challenger in current Santa Fe County Commissioner Henry Roybal.
The Pojoaque Valley resident wants to take his eight years of county service to the House and presents himself as a common-sense candidate more in touch with constituents. He is a longtime Los Alamos National Laboratory employee. His district — which takes up a slice of the northern part of Santa Fe, and communities such as Chimayó, parts of Española, as well as several pueblos — has roots in agriculture and tradition.
If elected, he wants to emphasize the state’s management of water resources, grow broadband connectivity and better support a child’s education. He would favor legislation to make it easier to keep defendants accused of violent crimes behind bars before a trial, as well as stiffer sentences for people committed of violent crimes. As a longtime volunteer with youth sports, and father of four, he has a keen interest in making children can stay in New Mexico to raise their families.
Because of his life experience, County Commission experience and understanding of the valley, The New Mexican endorses Henry Roybal.
House District 41
In another race pitting a so-called progressive incumbent against a more conservative challenger, we enthusiastically call on voters to return Rep. Susan Herrera to the House.
She deserves another term for her contributions toward lowering the interest rates on storefront lending alone. She helped lead efforts to ensure working people in New Mexico no longer can be gouged by out-of-state lenders more interested in making money than helping people in tough financial situations. As a representative, she also secured funding for the new substance abuse rehabilitation center in Española. She also was a vote in favor of legislation striking New Mexico's 1969 abortion bill.
If reelected, she would keep serving as chair of the rural development, land grants and cultural affairs committee in the House — an important post for her constituents in a district that includes portions of Rio Arriba and Taos counties, as well as one precinct in northern Santa Fe County.
For District 41, The New Mexican endorses Susan Herrera.
House District 40
Incumbent Roger Montoya is facing a tough challenge from Joseph Sanchez, who once held Montoya's seat.
In this race, the campaign has been ugly and, frankly, not what we expect from Sanchez. While he is not associated directly with the political action committee sending out defamatory mailers about Montoya, the challenger could — and should — have done more to denounce the vicious attacks.
Montoya is a longtime community activist whose work with young people in the Española Valley garnered him national notice as a CNN Hero. His efforts in assisting victims of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire demonstrates commitment — Montoya suspended campaigning and went to work on the ground helping fire victims.
He pivoted from disaster aid to staging the New Mexico Rural Summit at the Roundhouse — showing how to bring disparate voices together for common solutions. Being able to work across the aisle is a skill we need in Santa Fe, and Montoya has it.
For District 40, The New Mexican endorses Roger Montoya.