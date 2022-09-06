Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin might be the first public official ordered removed from office under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution in more than 100 years — but he should not be the last.
On Tuesday, District Court Judge Francis J. Mathew released an order ruling that Griffin’s actions leading up to and on the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol make him unfit to hold elected office.
The ruling is rightfully emphatic and clear.
Insurrectionists — those who sought to overthrow the lawfully elected government of the United States — cannot be allowed to remain in office.
One such insurrectionist is Griffin, founder of Cowboys for Trump and a commissioner in Otero County, where officials already have locked Griffin out of his computer and office space.
Mathew writes in his ruling that, “Mr. Griffin aided the insurrection even though he did not personally engage in violence. By joining the mob and trespassing on restricted Capitol grounds, Mr. Griffin contributed to delaying Congress’s election-certification proceedings.”
On behalf of a group of New Mexico citizens, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, D.C., sued Griffin. The nonpartisan organization claimed that under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, Griffin had to be removed from his seat on the county commission.
This is a post-Civil War amendment, designed to hold accountable Confederates who took up arms against their nation. It holds that “no person shall” hold “any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath” to “support the Constitution,” had then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Having sworn to uphold and protect the Constitution — an oath public officials all take — Griffin then sought to upend the lawfully elected government of the United States.
Holding him accountable for those actions was the aim of this lawsuit, part of efforts across the nation to stop elected officials who also tried to upend the presidential election. Griffin’s case is the first successful outcome. More insurrectionists need to be held to account.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was used after the Civil War, but this section was last enforced in 1919. Then, Congress refused to seat a socialist member accused of giving aid and comfort to Germany during World War I.
Griffin was part of the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, charging past the barriers at the Capitol and spending more than an hour haranguing the mob via bullhorn. In March, Griffin was found guilty in federal court of one misdemeanor count of illegally entering a restricted area at the Capitol but was acquitted of another charge of disorderly conduct.
Even before the events of Jan. 6, Griffin was active in proclaiming that Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 election. In 2020, Griffin took part in Stop the Steal rallies in New Mexico and also counseled violence to change election results. On a bus tour across the country recruiting people to show up on Jan. 6 — the date Congress was to certify the election — Griffin spoke in town after town about overthrowing the election, framing the fight as a war.
The election was not stolen. Trying to nullify the choice of the American people meets the definition of insurrection and is an illegal, unconstitutional action. Judge Mathew named it as such in his ruling, the first judge to do so.
Elected officials who participate in such actions cannot remain in office. Judge Mathew, in ordering Griffin removed, makes a clear and convincing case why violating the Constitution renders an official unfit to serve. Let Griffin be the first, not the last.