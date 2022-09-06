Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin might be the first public official ordered removed from office under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution in more than 100 years — but he should not be the last.

On Tuesday, District Court Judge Francis J. Mathew released an order ruling that Griffin’s actions leading up to and on the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol make him unfit to hold elected office.

The ruling is rightfully emphatic and clear.

Popular in the Community