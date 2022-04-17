The winners write history — or that’s the saying, anyway. Still, history can be improved when various viewpoints are introduced and complexities allowed. In other words, losers should have their say, too.
That is the beauty of new standards for social studies now adopted in New Mexico. With history being presented in its richness, rather than reduced to rote learning of facts or recitation of events absent context, the conversation — and the knowledge — expands.
Students, in turn, learn to think critically and analyze information. Those are musts in today’s fast-moving world.
Yet to some, allowing the telling of complicated history is akin to treason. It’s also a way to inflame culture wars, rile up folks and seek election victory.
Fights over what is being taught in schools are happening across the United States, framed as parents fight back against so-called critical race theory. Which, by the way, is not being taught in K-12 public schools, if facts mattered.
Many times, faux culture wars bypass New Mexico, something for which we remain thankful. We have our own cultural issues, but the 24-7 outrage culture is often absent here. That’s a good thing.
But the recent adoption of New Mexico social studies standards and the subsequent drummed-up commotion doesn’t seem to be going away.
To recap — a broad group of teachers and community members developed new standards for how we teach social studies, which after hearings and public feedback, were adopted. The Public Education Department updates curriculum standards routinely; this process was no different, until it was.
Conservatives saw the social studies standards as another way to go after the “elites” whom they claim seek to control their children.
At the same time, lambasting liberals about curriculum — or so Republicans evidently believe — forms a potent attack on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, in this election year.
House Republican Whip Rep. Rod Montoya of Farmington is telling school boards to reject the new social studies standards. Instead, local districts should develop their own social studies curriculum to reflect local traditions and values.
It’s not just a call to revolt but a direct attack on the governor; he’s telling districts they should “reject MLG’s racist curriculum.”
What a bunch of hooey.
To begin with, the standards are broad, and local districts choose the textbooks they want. Then, classroom teachers use the books to relay lessons. Along the way, local values will be imprinted on the broader state standards without much fuss.
This alarmist language — we trust — will not work in New Mexico.
To sum it up: No critical race theory is taught in New Mexico K-12 schools. The phrase describes a legal theory — taught in law schools and graduate schools — about the systemic nature of racism. It is not part of public school curriculum.
That it is becoming a wedge issue in the 2022 election season is unfortunate. The nation and state face real challenges — a pandemic, the climate crisis, rising prices, homelessness and so many more. Time spent going after a threat to children that does not exist is time wasted.
New Mexico educators who worked hard developing thoughtful standards to share our complex history don’t deserve this. Neither do educators at the Public Education Department, in local districts or in the classroom.
History is rich enough to include many voices. That’s a longstanding New Mexico tradition in this the state of “united cultures.” To do any less would fray the “perfect friendship” among those cultures.
