Finally, it is done. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the 2020 presidential election.
Though it was clear the Biden-Harris ticket had prevailed — upward of a 4 million-plus margin over President Donald Trump — and had won the election, the counting of votes stretched out after Election Day.
On Saturday, the uncertainty ended. Biden will be the 46th president of this United States.
Kamala Harris will be the first female and first Black/Indian woman to serve as vice president. The daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, she is blazing a trail.
President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are making history.
Rather than concede with grace, Trump is following a predictable and, ultimately, destructive pattern. By spewing baseless allegations of election fraud and filing lawsuits so flimsy they are being dismissed almost as quickly as his legal team takes them to court, he has dishonored his office, and worse, his nation. Such conduct is embarrassing.
Why? Because Trump’s actions — his unwillingness to accept simple math — are delaying the seamless ending this nation needs. Rarely in our nation’s history has our future seemed so precarious. The United States remains in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, with its worst days ahead. We need leadership now. A protracted fight over who won the election delays necessary work.
During the unending days of counting, it was clear Biden had won more votes, regardless of whether they were cast early, on Election Day or sent through the mail. But reaching the necessary 270 Electoral College votes took time.
The reaction of both campaigns to the excruciatingly slow count was telling. The Biden campaign offered a sense of dignity as the painstaking process in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina and Nevada continued. There was no fusillade of sophomoric tweeting from Biden; merely a call to let the tallying of legally cast ballots go on.
It’s the kind of thing a president does.
In the process — actually, because of the process — Biden managed a difficult feat: He unseated an incumbent president. It’s something that hasn’t happened since Bill Clinton defeated George H.W. Bush in 1992.
Biden’s work, once he assumes office in January, will be difficult, perhaps even excruciating. As noted, the nation faces multiple crises. But Biden, during his many years in public service, first as a U.S. senator and later as vice president, has seen difficult days. And while he is not a perfect man nor a perfect politician, he always has been resolute in putting his country’s interests before his own. It will be a welcome change from Trump’s self-involved bluster.
Whether Biden will govern with a Democratic Senate and House remains to be determined; the House kept its Democratic majority but Senate control is uncertain. Divided government, which should be a check on power, has instead turned into gridlock in recent decades. The country deserves better than stalled governance, and even if the Senate remains in GOP hands, citizens must insist on action.
To be sure, Tuesday’s election offered mixed messages, with a flip of the Senate still possible. There will be two runoffs for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats, and there’s a still-undecided race for Senate in Alaska. But Democrats lost seats in the House, which should give them pause — they should compare the successful health care and pocketbook campaign that turned the House blue in 2018 to the push to the left they employed in 2020. The decision — a correct but costly one — to avoid in-person campaigning also hurt their efforts.
Democrats have to listen to those who disagree with them. That starts at home; it’s clear there are voters in rural New Mexico who feel isolated from Santa Fe power brokers. The party won’t win a majority of rural voters, but to build majorities, they need greater support outside of cities.
Work must continue to secure Latino support, an area the Biden campaign fell short in across many states. Now is the time to build relationships that create voters, a process that should begin by recognizing the diversity of what the Latino/Hispano vote really is.
New Mexico is not South Florida, nor the Rio Grande Valley, and there are plenty of New Mexican politicians who can help in that effort. This is not about identity politics — whether attracting white rural folks, Latinos, Black, Asian or Native people. This is about creating coalitions powerful enough to change and improve our nation. In Arizona, Navajo support of Biden appears to have proved key in securing the state. We’re all in this together and that means talking to each other.
Biden, as we have said before, is the right leader to lead such conversations.
He continues to emphasize bipartisan cooperation. He never fails to state that he will be an American — not a Democratic — president. To do that, he will need all the skills forged over years of negotiations.
Today, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and all who want a better America can, for a moment, enjoy the moment. Together, they have made history. Our country will be better for it.
