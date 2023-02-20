Having the option to learn virtually is outliving pandemic times. And virtual learning can come in handy during an emergency.
The saga of Ortiz Middle School is the latest case in point.
The students and faculty of the Santa Fe school transferred to remote learning after a waterline break the morning of Feb. 7 left the facility crippled with damage that may take a long time to fully repair. Not only was the transition to Plan B smooth, some 90% of Ortiz’s students are logging in, a district spokesman said.
That’s what teachers and parents want — students curious and ready to learn, whether in a physical classroom or via computer from the living room couch.
Keeping students motivated and tethered to the learning process wasn’t always easy during the pandemic, and public education experienced more than a few problems as the crisis continued. But imagine the damage that could have been incurred had schools not been able to use remote learning.
Fortunately, the lifeboat is afloat once again at Ortiz, with teachers determined this flood won’t cause kids to fall behind.
Add to that some quick thinking on the part of officials, who plan to use empty classrooms at nearby schools for some of Ortiz’s high-needs students. Those students are continuing in-person learning.
Meanwhile, work continues in the battle against the mess left by the waterline break. A main pipe installed during school construction in 1993 evidently gave way, causing the flood. The result? Inches of standing, muddy water in hallways and classrooms, soaking carpets, drywall, baseboards and insulation across the campus.
Some 40% of the school is damaged — the B, C and T wings. Fortunately, technology recently installed in the school hangs from the ceiling and was spared. The gym, cafeteria and library are mostly untouched, too.
Now, the building is being reclaimed. A districtwide team of responders — including custodians and maintenance workers — got to work immediately to push water out of the building and reduce damage. They deserve credit for their hard work and quick response. After the initial response, the district called in experts, with Mooring USA at work to make the school habitable again.
In-person school at Ortiz has been pushed off until around Feb. 27, meaning its 450 students in grades 6-8 won’t be back on campus until next week at the earliest. The district has tested for air quality to make sure the building will be ready for use, and other tests will be conducted to ensure in-person learning is safe for everyone.
This incident is a reminder that disasters happen. And though virtual learning can be a short-term solution, it would be unfair to leave students home for too long. In this instance, a swift response from the district and the fast transition to remote learning will ensure this temporarily out-of-commission building won’t ruin a semester of learning.
The late Eddie Ortiz, longtime Santa Fe Public Schools superintendent and Ortiz Middle School’s namesake, would approve. He always kept his focus on making sure students were learning, whatever the circumstances.