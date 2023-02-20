Having the option to learn virtually is outliving pandemic times. And virtual learning can come in handy during an emergency.

The saga of Ortiz Middle School is the latest case in point.

The students and faculty of the Santa Fe school transferred to remote learning after a waterline break the morning of Feb. 7 left the facility crippled with damage that may take a long time to fully repair. Not only was the transition to Plan B smooth, some 90% of Ortiz’s students are logging in, a district spokesman said.