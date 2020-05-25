With a history that is rich and deep, it’s only right that Santa Fe strives to celebrate the people who look out for our common heritage. Our architecture, our sense of space, our use of color and our respect for keeping clear the view of the mountains — all are values we hold today in part because over the years, preservationists have stood fast against the forces of so-called progress.
We thank the people who work tirelessly to preserve what is best and truest about the city we love, including the recipients of the 2020 Historic Preservation Awards.
These awards, given annually in partnership by the city of Santa Fe, the Historic Santa Fe Foundation and Old Santa Fe Association, are part of the 48th annual celebration of New Mexico Heritage Preservation Month. There’s no formal ceremony this year — another loss to the pandemic — but we can thank these winners and view their achievements online. (Find the link to see the winners at www.historicsantafe.org/2020-heritage-preservation-awards).
The awards, rightly, view heritage in a broad manner, honoring architectural preservation, the keeping of cultural traditions and those individuals who help preserve our past by collecting stories from the best among us.
Of particular interest this year was the selection of the Santa Fe Living Treasures group for the Mayor’s Award for Excellence in Heritage Preservation — this organization has done an incredible job over the years of interviewing our elders and recording their stories, finding the people who helped shape Santa Fe.
The group has announced it is disbanding, so this award is an excellent send-off for the people who have gathered an oral history that shows the development of this place.
The stories of right now also need to be collected, especially in a city where market forces are pushing so many people to the boundaries. Presente! Stories of Belonging and Displacement in Santa Fe brought together accounts of what living in Santa Fe means right now, a collaborative effort by a variety of groups. The show at the Lensic Performing Arts Center served as witness to tides that need turning if Santa Fe can remain a welcoming place.
We have to admit that we are particularly proud of Paul Weideman, awarded the Historic Santa Fe Foundation and Old Santa Fe Association Joint Architectural Stewardship Award. Weideman, a longtime writer for The New Mexican’s Pasatiempo, offers the voice of reason and knowledge in discussing the architecture of Santa Fe in his “Art of Space” column in the magazine. His recent book, Architecture Santa Fe, a Guidebook, has been described as a “sensible and inviting study of Santa Fe style.”
Another individual honoree, Karen Heldmeyer, is a former city councilor who believes in transparency in government and fought to bring the public voices to the forefront when discussing changes in the city. Her work at the Neighborhood Networks gave more power to individuals working in concert. She was honored with the Old Santa Fe Association Sara Melton award.
The association’s Cultural Preservation Award was given to John Pen La Farge, a longtime fighter for preserving old Santa Fe, whether its traditions or buildings. The Community Service Award went to Dorothy Massey, owner of Collected Works Bookstore, a treasure she shares with all of Santa Fe, not just as a place to purchase books, but for neighbors to gather and become better informed.
Those are just some of the honorees this year — other awards went to significant remodeling and new building projects, singling out property owners and creative people able to create functional beauty in a manner that enhances what is here. And that’s at the root of preservation — not to hold creations in amber, never to change or evolve, but to encourage respect for the past while making the present a better place to inhabit.
In Santa Fe, we are fortunate to have so many — from government officials to private property owners to civic volunteers — who understand the importance of building a future that protects the sense of place that makes our city special.
