Lowering standards won’t improve educational outcomes for New Mexico children.

But whether the state requires 24 credits or 22 credits for high school graduation is hardly a death blow to achieving excellence. And here’s a shocker: Not every student needs Algebra 2 for success in college or life. Requiring Algebra 2 for graduation likely harms more students than it helps.

That’s why a proposed revision of high school graduation requirements — House Bill 126 — has the potential to ensure more students in New Mexico complete the 12th grade. Its bipartisan sponsors are Democrat Rep. Andrés Romero of Albuquerque and House Republican Leader Ryan Lane of Aztec.

