Lowering standards won’t improve educational outcomes for New Mexico children.
But whether the state requires 24 credits or 22 credits for high school graduation is hardly a death blow to achieving excellence. And here’s a shocker: Not every student needs Algebra 2 for success in college or life. Requiring Algebra 2 for graduation likely harms more students than it helps.
That’s why a proposed revision of high school graduation requirements — House Bill 126 — has the potential to ensure more students in New Mexico complete the 12th grade. Its bipartisan sponsors are Democrat Rep. Andrés Romero of Albuquerque and House Republican Leader Ryan Lane of Aztec.
Algebra 2, for too many students, has been a roadblock to graduation. If it’s not required, the students who need the class because they want to be engineers or scientists still can take the class and the the future artist or journalist or carpenter can take a math class more suited to their abilities and goals.
Four years of math still would be required for graduation; which math is offered would be tailored to the needs of students.
As for thinking the number of high school credits determines the worth of a high school education, check around the country. Different states have different requirements — Arizona requires 22 credits, Maryland 21 and Connecticut 20. Florida requires 24 but also offers an 18-credit, three-year option for students on a fast academic track. Different approaches work.
HB 126, approved 8-2 in the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee earlier this week, also gives school districts greater control. Some districts in New Mexico require 26 credits for graduation. The new legislation — the first updating of graduation requirements in a decade — would let districts continue to add credit requirements as the community desires.
Critics of this approach are afraid requiring fewer credits for graduation counters the findings in the Yazzie-Martinez lawsuit, which mandates the state to do more to reach at-risk students — whether they are from poor families, have special needs or are English-language learners.
While changing high school requirements isn’t specifically directed to at-risk students, offering a curriculum that can be adjusted to local needs means a district can focus on what best prepares students for life after graduation — whether someone will be attending a four-year university or learning a trade. A little flexibility can mean a lot for schools across New Mexico.
As for worries Algebra 2 might be dropped by some districts if it isn’t a graduation requirement — thus reducing college readiness among students — we live in an online world. Even if one high school did drop Algebra 2, there will be another down the road that offers it. A student can access the work virtually, or take the class online from a nearby community college. Schools are no longer islands, with students limited only to what is being offered in-house.
The proposed legislation on graduation requirements now will go to the House Education Committee. More tinkering is likely — with the goal students graduate prepared for life.
Ensuring more students are graduating from high school expands opportunity.
Research has shown high school graduates earn an average of 26% more than people who didn’t finish high school. That’s good for the individual and for society because people who make more money pay more in taxes and use fewer social services. Improving the high school graduation rate is excellent economic stimulus.
In New Mexico, we are far from that 90% goal. For the four-year cohort in 2021, the graduation rate was 76.8%, low compared to a national average of 85%. That’s significantly improved from a low of 63% in 2010 but still needs work.
By recognizing students have different talents and interests, New Mexico can boost its high school graduation rate — without dumbing down school in the slightest. That’s worthy of support.