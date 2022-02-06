Neighbors, pay attention.
The city of Santa Fe wants your input in helping select the next police chief.
That’s right. After the initial process — a job posting with little word on how many had applied or what the process would be — city leaders announced Friday that 10 applicants are being considered.
The deadline to apply was Jan. 28, and these men met the “minimum qualifications” to succeed retiring Chief Andrew Padilla. No women applied.
Here’s who the city says is in the running:
u Scott Ebner, lieutenant colonel, New Jersey State Police.
u Mizel Garcia, police commander/deputy chief II, Albuquerque Police Department.
u Thomas Grundler, lieutenant of support operations, Santa Fe Police Department.
u Paul Joye, Deputy chief of police operations, Santa Fe Police Department.
u Marshall Katz, chief of police-aviation, city of Albuquerque.
u David Moore, director of inspector general, County of Monroe (N.Y.).
u Donald Pezzuto, court security deputy, Will County Sheriff’s Office (Ill.).
u Andrew Rodriguez, deputy chief of police, Rio Rancho Police Department.
u Frank Rodriguez, deputy commissioner, North Carolina Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations.
u Benjamin Valdez, deputy chief of police administration, Santa Fe Police Department.
Now comes the hard part for candidates. Their résumés, backgrounds and professional experience will be vetted, with City Manager John Blair and Director of Community Health and Safety Kyra Ochoa heading the search.
The goal is to find someone who can lead a police department in challenging times — directing a force that can arrest miscreants and solve crimes, while at the same time handling public health and safety needs. In Santa Fe, residents complain as much about speeders and loud mufflers as they do about violent crimes.
A key component of this search is whether it will be a requirement of a new chief to live in Santa Fe. Former Chief Andrew Padilla lived in Rio Rancho toward the end of his tenure, but it’s much easier to be community officer when you see your neighbors at the grocery store or when picking up a kid from school. Commuter cops, however competent, tend only to see the darker side of the community they police. One question for any would-be chief is how to ensure more officers can live in Santa Fe.
To sound off on policing in Santa Fe, all are encouraged to complete a community survey to help identify what qualities, values and priorities are necessary in a police chief. Deadline to complete the survey is 5 p.m. Feb. 25; it’s available in English and Spanish at www.santafenm.gov/sfpdchiefsearch2022.
But residents can do more than fill out a survey. Starting Feb. 14, the 10 candidates will participate in two virtual sessions with local leaders focused on public safety and community partnership. Blair and Ochoa are finalizing the makeup of the panels — it would be useful to let people know just how that process will work. We trust these discussions will be public.
Next comes narrowing the list down to finalists, and starting the week of Feb. 28, the chosen will meet in person with city leaders, including the mayor and City Council. The public will be asked to weigh in again as participants in a question-and-answer session. Blair, in his first months on the job, is expected to decide the next chief by the end of March — it’s one of his first tests.
This selection process offers an opportunity for people to speak up about the issues in their town and help decide who can best meet the challenges. An open process with plenty of public participation will build trust in government. Now, it’s up to residents to step up and let officials know what they want.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.