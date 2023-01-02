The work the city of Santa Fe is doing to inventory the health of trees across town is essential.
That’s because healthy trees don’t just make the environment more appealing; they also can reduce heat islands in urban areas and provide habitat for wild creatures that roam through town. Trees improve air quality, removing carbon from the air and producing oxygen. They also reduce stormwater runoff, preventing the water from carrying harmful chemicals from roads and sidewalks into urban streams.
Yet in towns such as Santa Fe, with drought and climate change part of our daily lives, keeping trees healthy is challenging. Less precipitation and hotter temperatures combine to make life hard for trees.
By determining the health of trees in public spaces — along streets, in medians and in parks — the city can develop better strategies for keeping trees healthy.
The inventory of trees began more than a year ago, with the first step to figure out which lie on public property and which are on private lands. The TreeSmart Santa Fe Initiative is a comprehensive project to improve the health of urban trees for the long-term. There are nonprofit and private components involved, too. Keep Santa Fe Beautiful launched its “Neighborwoods” project last spring to encourage residents to plant trees, especially in parts of town that need a stronger tree canopy. The pilot project, launched on the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day and the one-year anniversary of the TreeSmart Initiative, is focusing on water conservation and figuring out what trees will do best where.
That information will then be used as the project expands to neighborhoods across the city.
Parks operation manager Skyler Nielsen said after the inventory of public trees is done, his crew will zero in on places trees are thriving and where they are not — and why. They also will catalog species types and see which sorts of trees do better in urban areas.
Lack of moisture is an obvious contributor to the declining health of trees — bark beetles, for example, take advantage of the drought-weakened trees. Other problems, though, could be inadequate soil or irrigation issues, with the water not getting to the tree. So far, some 4,000 trees have been inventoried by the park system. Of those, 254 have been identified as being at risk of dying or in critical condition. Another 534 are in poor health.
The completed tree inventory should be finished by the end of 2023, with a multi-year plan to follow designating how trees will be cleaned, trimmed and watered to keep them healthy.
Santa Fe is just one city around the world paying greater attention to the health of its urban canopy. Across the globe, big cities are planting them at a rapid rate. New York City planted a million trees between 2007 and 2015, for example, and its borough presidents are asking new Mayor Eric Adams to revive the program and plant another million trees, this time by 2030.
New York City also created a program to allow residents to take classes and become official city tree stewards, using volunteer power to nurture its trees. In Berlin, residents can apply for permits to maintain tree pits and be allowed to water city trees in summer.
The people of the world — including right here in Santa Fe — understand that keeping urban tree canopies healthy matters to their health as well.