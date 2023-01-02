The work the city of Santa Fe is doing to inventory the health of trees across town is essential.

That’s because healthy trees don’t just make the environment more appealing; they also can reduce heat islands in urban areas and provide habitat for wild creatures that roam through town. Trees improve air quality, removing carbon from the air and producing oxygen. They also reduce stormwater runoff, preventing the water from carrying harmful chemicals from roads and sidewalks into urban streams.

Yet in towns such as Santa Fe, with drought and climate change part of our daily lives, keeping trees healthy is challenging. Less precipitation and hotter temperatures combine to make life hard for trees.

