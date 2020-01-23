It boggles the mind that the people in charge in Washington, D.C., seem to have a problem with children eating food that is good for them.
Yet that appears to be the case. Under former first lady Michelle Obama, better nutrition had become part and parcel of meals served at lunches to schoolchildren across the country. More vegetables. More fruit. Whole wheat in place of white flour. Less pizza. Not as many burgers and fries.
That the program to improve nutrition for kids eating in schools was working does not matter to the Trump administration. The Agriculture Department, which runs the school nutritional program, has opened public comments for proposals that would make school meals less healthy.
That’s in stark contrast to the efforts of Obama to reduce childhood obesity. She wanted to improve what some 30 million children were eating across the country, with better standards included in the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.
Nearly 14 million children in the United States are obese, putting them at risk for diet-related chronic diseases that reduce life expectancy — diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure and others. Obama was determined to turn that around.
Her initiative has been good for kids, especially when we consider that many children receive up to 50 percent of their calories at school. Make those meals healthier and nutrition packed, and children’s health would improve.
None of that matters to the Trump administration, which continues its drive to turn back Obama’s accomplishments. The reduced standards also are part of a pattern of accommodating big business — the potato lobby was particularly persistent in wanting more fries sold at school.
The Agriculture Department is selling the changes as a way of cutting down on food waste and allowing schools more flexibility. Those reasons don’t hold water. A department study, released with little fanfare in the spring, showed that the stricter nutritional standards were working. They had improved the quality of food served, increasing the Healthy Eating Quotient measure in breakfasts and lunches.
Waste is an issue, to be sure. Still, the department’s study showed that “plate waste” now is about the same before the stricter standards were put in place. Kids were not tossing healthy meals. To reduce waste, a longer lunch, with time to eat all the food served, is a better option.
With the federal government backing down, local school districts and state departments of education might have to step up and find other ways to ensure healthy food makes its way to students.
In New Mexico, where diabetes and obesity are particular problems, we cannot afford to reduce the nutritional value of meals served at school. Many teachers say the meals already are too heavy on sodium, processed carbohydrates and fats — we need higher nutritional standards, not ones that allow pizza to be the food of choice.
One program we support is the Public Education Department’s farm-to-school program, which handed out $450,000 in grants to 58 school districts this school year.
Santa Fe Public Schools used up a grant of $22,500 in the first six weeks of the school year — the district partners with local farmers to bring in fresh produce for school meals. This makes the effort a win for local farmers as well as the children who eat tastier, healthier meals.
Putting additional dollars in farm-to-table programs and ensuring more schools plant gardens would increase the quality of food served to children at schools.
And that’s a good thing, given the results of the study — it showed that the healthier the school lunches were, the more kids participated.
Children will eat good food that is good for them. Now, the adults have to make sure that happens, even when federal standards let children down.
