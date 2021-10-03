Health care experts and others long have encouraged basic actions to provide protection from COVID-19 — especially in states like New Mexico, where hospital beds are scarce and many people suffer from conditions that lead to more severe cases of the disease.
In the beginning, the strategies included distancing, mask-wearing, hand-washing and limits on how many people could be in a public place. Then came the miracle of vaccinations so effective they meant the pandemic could be beaten back — if, of course, enough people chose to get their shots.
But who could have predicted people would refuse a cure?
That’s exactly what happened. The emergence of the delta variant of COVID-19 and pockets of vaccination refusals have combined to create greater suffering in the United States than was necessary.
Our health care workers are paying the price. They deserve better.
The early-pandemic gesture of people beating on pots to raise noise in support of nurses and doctors seems so long ago. From calling nurses heroes, we now hear chilling stories of patients dying of COVID-19, furious to the end. Or the heart-wrenching tales of a patient begging for a vaccination, only to be told it’s too late.
It’s no different in New Mexico, where almost all intensive care unit beds are full.
Let’s repeat that again. We lack intensive care unit beds.
That means a person with a massive heart attack or stroke could have care postponed. Should there be a four-car pileup on the interstate, one of those horrific accidents with multiple serious injuries, treatment could be delayed. Even “elective” surgeries — a knee replacement or fixing a rotator cuff — are being put off.
Last week when state officials updated New Mexicans about the pandemic, Dr. David Scrase focused on the burden we are placing on hospital workers as units fill up again with people who are deathly ill. Scrase, acting Department of Health secretary and Human Services Department secretary, said only 10 intensive care unit beds were available across New Mexico.
And remember, this isn’t the crisis of a few weeks. We are going on 18 months of incredible pressure and stress on hospital workers. The difference between now and last winter’s COVID-19 surge? Vaccinations would have prevented most recent hospitalizations. People do not have to be sick right now, or at least not with a life-threatening illness.
It’s hardly surprising we are short ICU beds in New Mexico, in the lowest one-fifth of states for both general hospital beds and ICU beds per capita.
One lesson from this pandemic is the state needs to increase hospital capacity. Such investments, with both private and public dollars, would improve the health of our state.
We also need to retain the health care workers we have while training future nurses, doctors, technicians and others.
Getting young people into health care work has to be one of the goals of New Mexico’s higher education system. Many nurses exhausted by months of pandemic work likely will be retiring soon. That’s on top of a nurse shortage — 6,223 nurses according to the University of New Mexico.
Together, nurses and other hospital care workers are bearing the brunt of this stage of the pandemic — one that did not have to happen.
Our gratitude won’t buy them a respite, although we should be thankful anyway. The greatest gift we can give health care workers right now, though, is to keep out of the hospital. Give them thanks, but give them a break, too.
