Vetoes are a part of governing — the executive and legislative branches aren’t always friendly, even when the two are controlled by the same party. Yet a number recent vetoes from Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to kill legislation passed by a Democratic-majority Legislature were surprising and, unfortunately, unwarranted.

The environmental champion governor vetoed a number of bills designed to battle climate change. Her allies from the Sierra Club had this to say about the governor’s actions: “Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed every remaining significant climate-protecting measure the Legislature passed in 2023.”

And that’s from her friends.

