Vetoes are a part of governing — the executive and legislative branches aren’t always friendly, even when the two are controlled by the same party. Yet a number recent vetoes from Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to kill legislation passed by a Democratic-majority Legislature were surprising and, unfortunately, unwarranted.
The environmental champion governor vetoed a number of bills designed to battle climate change. Her allies from the Sierra Club had this to say about the governor’s actions: “Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed every remaining significant climate-protecting measure the Legislature passed in 2023.”
And that’s from her friends.
Gone were credits for electric vehicles, energy storage and geothermal development — heck, Texas has a tax credit for people to purchase or lease electric vehicles and New Mexico doesn’t. Another credit, this one for efficient ground-source heat pumps, was vetoed, as was one providing a gross-receipts tax deduction for sales to government on energy-storage systems.
New Mexico’s senior senator, Martin Heinrich, took to Twitter on Saturday saying, “New Mexico’s state legislature took bold action to deliver for our state. I’m disappointed to see many of those efforts now vetoed.”
Unsurprising was a veto of legislation to reform the state Game Commission — it’s not often a governor will let go of any of her appointment powers, which this legislation would have done. We supported the reform, though, because the commission has been hobbled in its work.
The governor has failed to make timely appointments; at times, the commission has lacked a quorum. She also has fired commissioners who disagreed with keeping New Mexico streams accessible to the public. The Supreme Court, thankfully, has settled that issue.
The legislation would have overhauled how commissioners can be appointed and removed — only for incompetence, malfeasance or neglect rather than the whim of the executive — but the governor let it die by not acting upon it by deadline.
Also dead is the Recycling and Litter Reduction Act. It would have restored the recycling coordinator in the Environment Department and given the Tourism Department flexibility in conducting outreach and education efforts to reduce litter. Considering the trash problem in this state, we need the state to focus on remediating litter and refuse. However, we trust agency priorities can be set so reducing trash and litter can be addressed without passing a law.
Similarly, Attorney General Raúl Torrez can move administratively to have his prosecutors do more to protect children — legislation to develop a civil rights office focusing on the rights of children died for want of the governor’s signature.
As the governor said Friday, “I don’t need a statute for every idea.”
One notion for which a statute is required, however, is raising alcohol taxes.
That hasn’t been done in 30 years — and won’t happen this year, either. Even the miserly penny-or-so a drink tax that finally made it into the omnibus tax legislation was line-item vetoed.
Those dollars would have been directed away from the state general fund to a new Alcohol Harms Alleviation fund. Lujan Grisham kept the fund but took away the increase, although the current taxes collected will flow there.
This was a bad veto on both politics and substance. Politically, the governor blindsided Democratic legislators who supported the bill despite heavy industry opposition.
On substance, there’s just no excuse for not raising alcohol taxes as part of a multi-pronged strategy to reduce drinking. The harm from alcohol is at crisis levels, evidencing itself in poor health outcomes, drunken driving accidents, child abuse, violence and alcohol-related deaths that are three times the national average. Increasing taxes to reduce harm from alcohol is smart policy.
It will be an uphill fight. The alcohol industry is a big player in New Mexico politics, donating more than $750,000 since 2013 to state politicians, with $100,000 of that going to the governor. That gives the unfortunate appearance
special interests beat the public interest — maybe, since the governor is serving out her second term, she can turn down alcohol contributions from here on out.
Reform still can happen — and in the case of climate change, more quickly than not, please. Reforming alcohol policy in this state is seldom simple, however. Take heart, though. Twenty-five years ago, this year the Legislature voted to close drive-up liquor windows in New Mexico after years of debate. Progress is possible despite the vetoes.