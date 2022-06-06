It’s all over but the actual voting.
The months of television ads, door-to-door campaigning and mailboxes stuffed full of flyers are ending. Today is primary Election Day, with polls open across New Mexico from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters can select where they vote — that’s why polling places are now called convenience centers. There’s one a few minutes from home or work for nearly every Santa Fe County voter. This year, it's also possible to register to vote at the polling place if you are not already registered. People registered with a minor party or as decline-to-state also can switch parties to participate in a major party primary. That's progress in ensuring equal voting access for all.
Thousands already have voted, but many more will be at the polls to decide who they want to represent them — not just in New Mexico but in primary states across the nation. Seven states are holding elections to choose nominees to compete in the general election come November.
Nationally, political observers are watching New Mexico to see which candidate the GOP will select to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Former TV weather forecaster Mark Ronchetti has been considered the favorite through much of the primary campaign. That likely will be cemented by a win today, despite four opponents. What will be fascinating is whether those other candidates — especially state Rep. Rebecca Dow — will support him during the general election, particularly after a primary battle in which mud has been plentiful.
Democrats have their own unpleasant primary races, including the battle to win the nomination for attorney general. Brian Colón and Raúl Torrez have pulled no punches.
The winner will face Republican Jeremy Gay, an ex-Marine and former special assistant U.S. attorney who lives in Gallup. He is a lawyer in private practice there.
Despite the vitriol of the Democratic primary, the winner in the Colón-Torrez race will need to unite the Democrats' base and reach out to undecided or independent voters. While Democrats hold all statewide offices right now, it doesn't mean upsets are impossible in November.
If you haven’t voted early or absentee, take time to get out and make your choices known. For Santa Fe County voters, elections at the local level are usually decided in the primary. The next sheriff and two county commissioners likely will be selected on Tuesday. If you want a say, show up. On Election Day, the only opinions that matter are those of voters.
Here are The New Mexican's endorsements:
Republican primary
Governor: Mark Ronchetti
Lt. Governor: Anthony “Ant” Thornton
Democratic primary
Attorney General: Brian Colón
Auditor: Joseph Maestas
Treasurer: Laura Montoya
State House, District 46: Henry Roybal
State House, District 41: Susan Herrera
State House District 40: Roger Montoya
County Commission, District 1: Orlando Romero
County Commission, District 3: Camilla Bustamante
Sheriff: Adan Mendoza
Magistrate Judge: Dev Atma Khalsa