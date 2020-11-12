Challenging times offer opportunity for those wise enough to seize the moment — and higher education in New Mexico is one place to begin upsetting the status quo while making the system leaner, more effective and less costly.
With two dozen institutions of higher education, New Mexicans long have emphasized quantity over quality. Now, with enrollment declining 13 percent over the past five years and the state facing tough budget times — a combination of declining oil and gas revenues and the COVID-19 economic downturn — higher education needs a retool not just to survive, but thrive.
Within the Legislative Finance Committee, legislators are saying they want to see cooperation so colleges and universities can produce the smart, educated and ready-to-work graduates New Mexico needs.
For that to happen, the state must get serious about removing duplication, not just at the university and college level but at the various levels of management. There are individual boards of regents, the Higher Education Department, as well as the legislative and executive branches — all of which have opinions about how higher education should run. No one should have that many bosses, often with competing priorities.
We have said many times over the years that New Mexico should consider a system similar to that in Arizona, where the Arizona Board of Regents supervises the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University. Look at this statement of vision for the universities: “The Arizona Board of Regents seeks to provide leadership and a unifying voice on key higher education issues …”
The key is unifying. By providing such a vision, regents could reduce duplication of efforts — and that would save money while at the same time providing better services for students.
Already, community colleges and universities have worked to make it easier for a student to transfer. That means students who take the basics at a local community college can move on to a university without additional expense. Standardization of course offerings is a welcome step.
At a recent LFC meeting, lawmakers heard more ideas from colleges and universities — there’s even a 23-page report to help the Legislature be informed as it heads into the budget discussions during the January legislative session. Suggestions include offering lower-level courses to more students online to save on personnel costs, creating uniform college applications and even sharing nonacademic services across universities. Existing work on making curriculum more consistent and improving transfer procedures needs to continue, too.
The time for considering may be over, however. By the time the Legislature convenes, the Higher Education Department should be ready to offer ways to educate students in a manner that works for students — and saves money.
Find ways to remove administrative duplication and share online classes. Focus the missions of individual institutions. Share resources. Make applications and curriculum consistent. Retool classes and marketing to attract those who are retraining as well as students fresh out of high school.
In other words, change or face extinction.
