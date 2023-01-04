The nation watched in shock Monday as a young football player in the prime of life collapsed on field after a seemingly routine tackle.
That player, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, remains hospitalized in critical condition. He is fighting for his life. That he is here to battle back should remind us of the importance of immediate assistance to a person suffering from cardiac arrest.
On the field, emergency responders restored Hamlin’s heartbeat. He was transported quickly to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was placed on a ventilator to relieve some of the strain on his lungs, doctors said. His treatment continues.
There is still no explanation for why a young, healthy man went into cardiac arrest. Those answers will come; right now, the world continues to pray for Hamlin while doctors and nurses tend to his care.
Without the immediate care Hamlin received, he would have had no chance at recovery. Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate 70% to 90% of people who go into cardiac arrest in the U.S. die before reaching the hospital. Many people don’t know how to help at the time of crisis.
In cardiac arrest, there are a few minutes after a sudden attack to restore the heart’s rhythm. Time is crucial, both to restart the heart and to prevent permanent damage because blood isn’t flowing to the brain.
Causes of cardiac arrest are many — it can strike after a heart attack, in which a blockage stops the heart from getting enough blood. Electric shock, drowning, choking, respiratory distress or trauma also can cause cardiac arrest, as can a hard strike to the chest that knocks the heart out of rhythm.
Whatever the cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, was crucial to restarting Hamlin’s heart.
When performed in the first minutes of cardiac arrest, CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival. It works by using chest compressions to mimic how the heart pumps, keeping blood flowing throughout the body.
Of course, not just anyone can perform CPR. But anyone can sign up for a class at the local Red Cross or other group to become certified in giving CPR. To do so, go to redcross.org and search for classes in your area.
According to the American Medical Association, everyone should learn CPR. In an August article on the AMA website, senior news writer Timothy M. Smith points out that “far too few Americans know how to perform it, so when people experience heart attacks in public, or in their homes, often there is simply no one around who knows how to help them.”
To spread knowledge of CPR, the medical association has been advocating for almost a decade to make the procedure part of high school graduation requirements. That’s now standard practice in some 40 states and has been a part of New Mexico’s high school requirements since the 2015-16 school year.
With young people learning this necessary skill, adults should join in. Damar Hamlin’s sudden attack is a tragedy. As we pray for his recovery, it’s also worth considering taking action. Learn CPR so that someday, if a loved one collapses in front of you, nonresponsive and without a pulse, you can help revive him or her.
CPR gives people a chance at recovery — and the more people who learn the lifesaving technique, the more people with the opportunity at life.