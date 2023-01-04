The nation watched in shock Monday as a young football player in the prime of life collapsed on field after a seemingly routine tackle.

That player, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, remains hospitalized in critical condition. He is fighting for his life. That he is here to battle back should remind us of the importance of immediate assistance to a person suffering from cardiac arrest.

On the field, emergency responders restored Hamlin’s heartbeat. He was transported quickly to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was placed on a ventilator to relieve some of the strain on his lungs, doctors said. His treatment continues.

