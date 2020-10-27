The once-frightening holiday of Halloween has become a U.S. favorite — with adults co-opting the celebration for parties and bar hopping — and children continuing to trick-or-treat with gusto.
Not this year.
Parents, children and all who just enjoy costumes and celebrating should find new ways of enjoying this ghoulish festival. There should be no large gatherings or parties and very little in-person trick-or-treating. Thankfully, bars in New Mexico are not open right now.
But none of that means people can’t mark Halloween, making 2020 a year of creating new traditions. After all, Halloween has changed over the centuries. Originally All Hallow’s Eve, this spooky evening was the night before the Celtic Samhain and later, the Christian All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1. It was the time to mark the transition between fall and winter, life and death, with bonfires lit to keep back the darkness. On All Hallow’s Eve, people believed the dead came back to visit, and on the next day, those who had died during the year began their next journey.
Today, the mysticism of All Hallow’s Eve has been transformed into a less frightful holiday. Families travel to school Halloween carnivals, or business owners hand out candy in malls. Adults take to bars, with dinosaurs sitting next to queens or warriors. Private parties or spooky haunted houses draw crowds.
As with so many holidays, Americans tend to go wild. In 2019, we spent some $8.8 billion on Halloween. That’s a long way from lighting massive bonfires on the hills of Britain to keep back the spirits of the dead or other creatures of the night.
Its many transformations over the years give us hope that Americans can find ways to mark the holiday during this pandemic without spreading COVID-19.
We can be both disciplined and creative. Really.
During the 1918 flu pandemic, public health officials asked citizens to refrain from boisterous gatherings. In Baltimore, the public health commissioner banned celebrations. In Spokane, Wash., police were expected to take away Halloween masks from people who were wearing them, though cloth face masks were standard. Boys, who in those days pranked their neighbors on Halloween, were told to take care with their mischief — and to remember some people were mourning because of family losses.
Across the nation, Americans understood they had an obligation to those who died — and those who were recovering — to refrain from spreading more germs. The 1918 pandemic Halloween demonstrates people don’t have to be selfish in celebrating.
This Halloween in New Mexico, we are being asked to celebrate differently. We can show we are not selfish. That might mean drive-by trick-or-treating in some neighborhoods. Blocks could have pumpkin decorating contests, and families can stroll to see the jack-o’-lanterns without gathering in groups.
It’s possible to use Zoom for virtual parties or costume contests. Watch scary movies. Scavenger hunts at home are popular, too. The state has more ideas for Halloween lovers at togethernm.org/halloween. Try them!
This is an unusual Halloween, and rather than grousing about what we are missing, people can celebrate in different but safer ways. Remember, this is a test run for the bigger holidays ahead.
People who can’t skip one night of trick-or-treating are unlikely to hold small Thanksgiving or Christmas gatherings. And keeping gatherings small, we are told, is one of the few hopes the country has to stem the spread of the coronavirus and reduce death and suffering.
Embrace the new. Happy Halloween, everyone.
