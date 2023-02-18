The 2023 session of the New Mexico Legislature is just past the halfway mark.

A proposed budget just passed the House of Representatives and is in the hands of the Senate. Bold tax reform proposals have been introduced. Legislation to affirm abortion rights in the law and to protect gender-affirming and reproductive care is being debated. Large investments are being made from the current surplus to make sure when oil and gas revenues fall, the state will have the money it needs to do the work of the people.

All of this is evidence of a productive session to date.