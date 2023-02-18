The 2023 session of the New Mexico Legislature is just past the halfway mark.
A proposed budget just passed the House of Representatives and is in the hands of the Senate. Bold tax reform proposals have been introduced. Legislation to affirm abortion rights in the law and to protect gender-affirming and reproductive care is being debated. Large investments are being made from the current surplus to make sure when oil and gas revenues fall, the state will have the money it needs to do the work of the people.
All of this is evidence of a productive session to date.
And despite stark differences between conservatives and liberals from the two major parties, the atmosphere of this session is collegial and cooperative. When leaders from both the Democratic and Republican parties are meeting daily to discuss how to move legislation forward, that’s good for New Mexico.
We’ll see if it lasts. This newfound Era of Good Feeling may not linger past than the upcoming debates on abortion and guns.
Important going forward is ensuring New Mexico’s budget reflects its needs. The $9.4 billion budget has average 5% pay raises for state workers and left space for rebates for taxpayers. It passed the House 52-17, with seven Republicans voting to advance House Bill 2.
The spending plan leaves general fund reserves at 30%, just over $2.8 billion. That’s preparing for the day when revenues are less robust.
The budget also is investing today’s dollars in funds to be spent later, another way of banking against a future when oil and gas revenues dwindle. Some $850 million will be transferred to the Severance Tax Permanent Fund and $100 million to the Water Trust Fund. Another $100 million is being invested in a new conservation fund, the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund. Such long-term investments show state leaders aren’t simply spending the “now” dollars of today. They are making sure those dollars remain available for future needs.
There are differences with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive budget to be worked out, specifically fewer dollars allocated for child care and for the Opportunity Scholarship Fund that pays for college. The budget is in the Senate Finance Committee come Monday, giving lawmakers a chance to begin resolving the gaps. Child care funding, in particular, should be an essential priority as the state works to improve the lives of children.
Another investment in the future — an economy in which individuals and businesses thrive — could come through reform of the gross receipts tax system. To show how thorny taxes and tax policy can be, House Bill 367 to reform GRT didn’t soar past its first hearing. The legislation was temporarily tabled Friday. Backed by the governor and sponsored by Republican Rep. Jason Harper, the legislation would lower the state’s GRT to 4.625 percent and create a deduction for professional services sold to other businesses.
That essentially would end what is known as tax pyramiding, where businesses pass on tax costs to customers, saving hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes for New Mexicans. In the immediate future, those lower tax revenues would reduce dollars flowing to city and county governments. Unlike the state, local governments — which deal with immediate problems daily — don’t have oil and gas revenues to make up the shortfall. It’s no wonder reforming the system is so complicated.
As tax reform is debated — we can’t imagine the legislation won’t resurface given the governor’s support — relief for affected local governments must be part of the conversation. But in the long run, a simpler, broader and fairer tax structure will be good for New Mexicans.
Also good for New Mexicans will be ensuring access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care without government intervention. House Bill 7 has passed through two House committees and still awaits full House and then Senate approval. Respect for the rights of individuals and their choices are essential elements in this legislation. That’s the right side of history for New Mexico.
Only if the legislation passes, of course. And passing legislation is the job for the second half of the 2023 session: the budget, reproductive rights, tax reform, long-term investments and so much more. After a month of preliminaries, it’s go time.