Gilroy. El Paso. Dayton.
Just the latest mass shootings in this United States, where we have moved from “never again” to numb acceptance. It is not a matter of if, but when the next shooting sprees will occur.
Over and over, we watch the initial confusion as news of shootings unfold. We see grieving communities hold vigils by candlelight. We hear the stories of brave people who sacrificed themselves to save lives. We learn about the motivations of the killers. We listen as politicians send “thoughts and prayers” or blame mental illness or video games.
Then we will watch it unfold again as the next shooter steps up.
It happened last week at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California last week, where three were killed, including two children. In El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, 20 were slain at the scene and two more have died since, a total of 22 fatalities. Hours after the horror of El Paso, came the news that nine had been mowed down in Dayton, Ohio.
The most powerful nation in the world appears powerless against young men with weapons aimed to kill. Looked upon as loners, they might lack physical connections but are infected by social media sites full of grudge-holding zealots who tend to be racist or misogynistic — often both.
Our leaders lack courage and ideas. Voters share blame, as well, letting gun rights activists to dominate the conversation and allowing National Rifle Association-bought politicians to stymie reform.
Yes, the Second Amendment in the Constitution guarantees the right to keep and bear arms, but all rights in the Bill of Rights are regulated. Except, apparently, this one.
Reasonable gun regulations are not unconstitutional. But such legislation will not pass Congress and be signed into law unless citizens force the president and Congress to pass laws that will make it more difficult to kill so many people so quickly. In Dayton, nine people were killed in less than a minute. That is unconscionable.
To be clear, mass shootings are not the driver of this nation’s gun fatality statistics. In 2016, for example, statistics show that fewer than 500 people died in mass shootings. That represents less than 2 percent of nearly 39,000 gun deaths in 2016. Most of those were suicide by gun and not homicides.
Mass shootings are a separate issue from the drip-drip-drip of murder by the ones and twos and threes — the national scourge and national embarrassment that gets lost every time a Dayton or an El Paso happens. another issue altogether. Killing by volume provokes terror, making people afraid to gather, whether at a movie theater, a place of worship, a college campus or school or shopping center.
In the El Paso shootings, a young white man drove nine hours for this stated purpose — to kill as many Hispanics as possible. The shooter wanted to stop the “invasion” of Texas, overlooking the reality that Latinos were in Texas before the state existed. He chose a crowded Walmart where people from Mexico and the United States mingled in the daily life of the borderlands.
The El Paso killer’s words — in the screed attributed to him — echoed the statements of President Donald Trump, as have sentiments of several recent shooters. Trump, of course, ran on the idea that our borders were being overrun with brown immigrants ready to “replace” true Americans. As recently as May, at a rally in Florida, he smirked when someone in the crowd yelled that one way to stop immigrants would be to shoot them.
That this endless spewing of hateful rhetoric as been transformed into lethal action by white nationalists is hardly surprising. But it is incredibly sad.
As toxic as Trump’s words have been, potential killers among us still could not cause such damage unless they had guns at the ready. That’s hardly a problem for would-be assassins. In 2017, the U.S. had 120.5 guns per 100 residents, according to statistics from the Small Arms Survey.
As we cling to our guns, we will watch people die.
Some will die while shopping or having a drink, mowed down by white supremacists or angry loners. Others will wake up depressed and in the moment, shoot themselves. Others will be caught in gang violence in a city or die in a hunting accident on a farm. A toddler will pick up a gun from the coffee table and kill her brother. An estranged husband will shoot his wife and then himself in downtown Santa Fe. And a few days later a man will be shot on the street, and no one knows why.
We have the power to change this. What we don’t know is whether this nation has the will.
Six months ago, the House of Representatives passed the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, requiring universal checks on all gun purchases. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not allowed a vote on the measure. Citizens can force the Senate back to work to pass this bill. It’s only a first step. Much more is needed.
But we do not have to remain powerless. Unless we choose to do so.