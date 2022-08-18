Summer jobs don’t have to be grunt work, even for high school students just getting their first taste of the workforce.

A new Santa Fe Public Schools program, operated in partnership with local hotels, served this summer to introduce teenagers into the possibilities of careers in the hospitality industry.

For hotel participants, the program provided what has been a missing ingredient for many employers in today’s job market: workers. For the public schools, the program offered opportunity for young people to work, learn and be better prepared for future opportunities — a win-win.

