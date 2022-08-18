Summer jobs don’t have to be grunt work, even for high school students just getting their first taste of the workforce.
A new Santa Fe Public Schools program, operated in partnership with local hotels, served this summer to introduce teenagers into the possibilities of careers in the hospitality industry.
For hotel participants, the program provided what has been a missing ingredient for many employers in today’s job market: workers. For the public schools, the program offered opportunity for young people to work, learn and be better prepared for future opportunities — a win-win.
Called Level Up, the summer program wasn’t just a paid internship. This is a Work-Based Learning Program, with educational components as well as on-the-job training. At the end of summer, the 21 students who took part spent two weeks in the classroom. They researched college costs, in and out of state, and put together a presentation about their summer experience.
The idea is that students who go through this program will be ready for job interviews, complete with résumé and actual experience to present.
Four hotels participated in the pilot project. Ten students worked at La Fonda, five at Inn of the Anasazi, four at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado, and two at Hotel Santa Fe. Some of them liked their summer jobs so much, they may work part-time during the school year. They started at $15 an hour, a solid wage for a teen.
The work opportunities were many and varied. Students worked in finance, human resources, customer service, as butlers or at the front desk. The idea was to prepare them for life after high school and give them an understanding of how hotels work.
The district has other work-based learning programs — engineering, business, transportation, hospitals and as tutors. But tourism and hospitality are big employers in Santa Fe, and the Santa Fe Community College decision to halt its hospitality program had left businesses seeking workers.
The public schools stepped up. Also involved is the LANL Foundation, which had set as one goal creating internships through its College, Career and Community Pathways program.
La Fonda General Manager Rik Blyth had participated in a foundation meeting that brought business leaders in to encourage them to become more involved in education. There, Blyth remarked that hotels needed students to work as summer employees. The need became particularly acute during the pandemic and after Santa Fe Community College dropped its hospitality program. A year or so later, the pilot program finished a successful summer.
Who knows? Perhaps these students will desire to further their education locally, prompting SFCC to reinstate a program that would benefit local employers and the community. Young people with degrees and training — as the summer program emphasizes — will have greater opportunities as they age. With college costs so expensive — even with free tuition — living close to home remains a necessity for many students.
What the hotels are doing is creating a workforce pipeline, one that will benefit both employer and employee. Young people get a job, like the business and choose careers based on their experiences.
This model works — it’s one we have suggested repeatedly to grow local police officers, starting in high school with classes and internship opportunities, continuing on with criminal justice courses at SFCC.
It will work for the hospitality and tourism industries, too, creating opportunity for young people. That means they don’t have to move to a big city for jobs, and local businesses get the employees they need. What a winning strategy.