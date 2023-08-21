It’s long been a dream that New Mexico could once again feed itself — that is, with small farms and ranches providing food for the people who live here.
The Santa Fe Farmers Market is one place to find fresh produce, meat or eggs raised not in California or Texas or Mexico but close by on farms and ranches across Northern New Mexico. Reunity Resources, located on Agua Fría Street, is another producer of local food — and its organizers have a vision to expand the farm’s usefulness.
Reunity wants to become a regional food hub, sharing infrastructure to provide production options for farmers. In doing so, it hopes to reduce food waste.
It’s both an ambitious and welcome initiative.
Recently, the Santa Fe County Commission authorized Reunity to apply for state grant funding for two building projects. For about $100,000, Reunity will be able to construct two buildings to house a cider press and grain milling equipment. Small-scale local farmers around Santa Fe currently don’t have a place to grind their grain.
Reunity Resources program director Juliana Peterson Ciano recently told the commission, “If you’re between a home garden and a 2,000-acre-scale wheat farm, there’s no place for you to be able to go.”
Should the grant be approved, small farmers would have a place to process their crops. Next up could be a cider cafe, to serve what is pressed. Anyone who has had fresh-pressed cider knows that will be a popular offering. Reunity already brings people together with its farm stand, outdoor meals and musical events — it’s a hub of community, and a mill and cider cafe would just offer more reasons for people to gather.
A revival of mills in Northern New Mexico would increase opportunities for small farmers. Earlier this month, on a recent homes and building tour around Las Vegas, N.M., history lovers could see La Cueva Mill, the St. Vrain Mill and the Cleveland Roller Mill — and learn about how Mora once was the breadbasket of New Mexico.
Farmers once grew their crops and processed them down the road. For all our progress, we have lost the ability to turn raw crops into products people need close to home. Having functioning mills near small farmers would boost agriculture at the local level in New Mexico.
At the state level, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s ambitious Food, Farm, and Hunger Initiative has sought to link reducing hunger with support for local agriculture. It’s only been in place since 2022, but connecting agriculture production — and the success of small farmers — with building a sustainable regional food system remains a worthy goal.
Reunity Resources, which began in 2011 collecting used cooking oil for conversion into biodiesel and then started gathering commercial food waste for compost, expanded into farming in 2019 at the site of the old Santa Fe Community Farm. Last year, Reunity started its Saving Seconds program to turn unattractive food into usable products — less waste and more food produced. People might not eat a deformed carrot but they will enjoy carrot hummus.
Like farming itself, an interconnected web of sunlight, water, soil, nutrients and hard work, the building of a regional food system able to support farmers is complicated. The same holds true for providing affordable, healthy food.
That’s why it is so encouraging to see smart, systemic growth of producers such as Reunity Resources. Santa Fe County is right to support this venture — and here’s to more healthy farms and food for all in the future.