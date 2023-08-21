It’s long been a dream that New Mexico could once again feed itself — that is, with small farms and ranches providing food for the people who live here.

The Santa Fe Farmers Market is one place to find fresh produce, meat or eggs raised not in California or Texas or Mexico but close by on farms and ranches across Northern New Mexico. Reunity Resources, located on Agua Fría Street, is another producer of local food — and its organizers have a vision to expand the farm’s usefulness.

Reunity wants to become a regional food hub, sharing infrastructure to provide production options for farmers. In doing so, it hopes to reduce food waste.

