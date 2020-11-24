The community spread of the novel coronavirus has had serious consequences when it comes to buying groceries. But as stores around the state faced closure after too many employees tested positive for COVID-19, state leaders and businesses have found another solution designed to keep essential businesses up and running while protecting shoppers and workers.
In essence, businesses that agree to conduct their own surveillance testing and help with contact tracing will be able to avoid the mandatory 14-day closures required by state rapid responses to COVID-19 cases. Instead of just reacting to reported cases, this gives both businesses and the state the opportunity to get in front of infections.
The agreement between businesses and the state departments of Health and Environment was announced Tuesday, and comes as grocery stores around the state had closed or were facing closure. That’s always difficult considering food is the ultimate essential, but was an added burden during Thanksgiving week.
Though stores are among the breeding grounds for community spread, the state was correct to consider the broader consequences of closing grocery outlets. With fewer places to buy food, shoppers were crowding in the remaining stores. That was especially true in Santa Fe, where at least three large stores had closed and lines at the others were long. It’s an even bigger issue in smaller towns where there are few alternatives.
As with so much in the pandemic, there are few good choices, which is why continually refining policy is smart.
Getting stores to test employees and help track down people who are infected is a win-win for all involved. Businesses won’t face losses from forced shutdowns. Shoppers would be safer. And for state officials dedicated to reducing community spread, increased surveillance testing — which seeks to find cases proactively — will do just that.
Santa Fe city leaders and grocery store bosses met earlier this week to discuss how to persuade people to shop smarter, and that’s encouraging. Their suggestions include expanding use of curbside pickup or delivery, shopping alone (leave the kids behind) and buying for a week or so to avoid frequent trips. Make sure to use hand sanitizer, wear a mask and keep distanced while in the store. Shop only for essential items; otherwise, stay home.
Individuals also can ask neighbors if they need anything, and shop for them, especially for the elderly or immune-compromised. While some stores are opening early, lines can be longer right at opening. For people who have flexibility, try to find times that aren’t so busy.
The situation we find ourselves in calls for patience and politeness. Never is this more apparent than when we enter a store. Grocery store employees are the very definition of “essential.” They are risking themselves to keep food on the shelves and in the hands of customers. They need our support, whether it’s by shopping quickly, efficiently and with grace, but also by following the simple basics (masks, clean hands and maintaining distance).
For months, health care experts and our own state leaders have warned all of us the coronavirus pandemic was going to get worse. It is happening right now.
Hospitals are at capacity. Some 1,400 New Mexicans have died. With a stubborn minority denying the reality of the pandemic and many refusing to wear masks or social distance, conquering the virus will be difficult. The choices are bad. With a new agreement and policy in place, it’s possible the closing of essential grocery stores won’t become yet another pandemic problem. And even in these gloomy times, that’s progress.
