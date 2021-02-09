Another accessible commercial kitchen in Santa Fe offers exciting possibilities for food entrepreneurs — and long-term, offers another building block in creating a robust regional food economy.
Two Santa Fe women — friends from Santa Fe High School — are opening The Kitchen Table Santa Fe in five rooms at the former Desert Academy campus on Camino Alire, with operations scheduled to start in the fall.
Andrea Abedi is the kitchen expert, while Hilary Kilpatric is the business mind. Makes sense, considering Abedi is owner and chef of The Temptress while Kilpatric has worked in business development in Laos and Guatemala. It’s a melding of interests and expertise.
Abedi’s motive is twofold. She wants to be able to cook for clients more conveniently. Currently, she cooks at a kitchen in Albuquerque or visits the longstanding Taos County Economic Development Corp.’s community kitchen. But she and Kilpatric also want the kitchen to offer opportunities for other chefs to cook, test products and develop their businesses.
A commercial kitchen — one that is available and affordable — can make that possible.
The Taos kitchen is a case in point — the corporation was formed in the late 1980s as a food hub and business incubator. Over the years, it has provided space for individuals to realize their dreams.
They could be as big as starting an energy bar business or as focused as making breakfast burritos. The kitchen also became a place to turn locally raised food into healthy products that people could afford.
Additionally, staff there helped the would-be operators learn the ins and outs of running a food business, everything from finding the right seeds for crops to how to obtain permits from the New Mexico Environment Department.
The Kitchen Table can become such a resource, whether for caterers, private chefs, restaurant cooks who want to try new recipes or food truck operators who need a commercial kitchen to prepare dishes.
At present, there is a 700-square-foot kitchen, outfitted with three convection ovens, a steam kettle, a commercial mixer, a tilt skillet, a fryer, various sinks, a prep table and an industrial blast chiller. Separately, there will be a walk-in refrigerator, walk-in freezer and cold kitchen, as well as a locker room for clients to store belongings.
These are early days, but an accessible kitchen where cooks, caterers, bakers and food entrepreneurs can find space to work is an important cog in building a stronger regional food system. The two founders hope someday to grow crops right at the site. Squash Blossom CSA already has a room at the former school, with kitchen clients able to access the farm’s crops.
Yes, early days, but a welcome development for a town that loves its food.
